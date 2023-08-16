Washington Public Library
Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

Missouri author Pat Wahler will chat about her latest book at the Washington Public Library on Thursday.

Starting at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 17, Wahler will give a presentation on “How Kewpies Helped the Suffrage Movement,” which coincides with her book “The Rose of Washington Square: A Novel of Rose O’Neill, Creator of the Kewpie Doll.”

