Missouri author Pat Wahler will chat about her latest book at the Washington Public Library on Thursday.
Starting at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 17, Wahler will give a presentation on “How Kewpies Helped the Suffrage Movement,” which coincides with her book “The Rose of Washington Square: A Novel of Rose O’Neill, Creator of the Kewpie Doll.”
The book follows the life of a young woman who was born into poverty, but ultimately became a prominent figure of her time. The protagonist, Rose O’Neill, was famed as an illustrator, artist, writer, suffragist and philanthropist.
The Kewpies began as a comic, created by O’Neill, which first appeared in Ladies’ Home Journal in 1909. The characters in the comic resembled baby cupids. That same year, O’Neill made and sold Kewpie paper dolls, and in 1912, a company in Germany began creating Kewpie dolls out of bisque, or porcelain. O’Neill quickly became the highest paid female illustrator in the country.
Nina Romano, award-winning author of “The Secret Language of Women,” said Wahler’s latest book is “a classic reinvention of the life of Rose O’Neill, the woman who created the iconic Kewpie doll.”
Wahler recently was a guest on The History Channel’s weekly podcast, where she talked about dolls and their history.
She has won awards for her other books such as Western Fictioneers’ Best First Novel of 2018, a Walter Williams Award, and the Author’s Circle Awards’ Novel of Excellence in Historical Fiction award for 2019.
The author event series is sponsored by Friends of the Washington Public Library and Neighborhood Reads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.