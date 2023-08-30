Deaneal McAfoos has a passion for making her surroundings beautiful.
Two months ago, McAfoos decided to paint a floral mural on her garage door, which faces an alley that runs behind her and her neighbors’ houses between Washington Avenue and Fulton Street. Little did she know, her project would ultimately inspire the community.
“I just started painting away,” she said. “And it turned into this really, really fun idea that has come to life.”
In addition to being a committee member of Washington in Bloom, a volunteer organization dedicated to beautifying Washington with floral and landscape projects, McAfoos said she is always looking for ways to improve her own yard and the area around it.
Four years ago, she convinced her neighbors to plant zinnias in their yards along the back alley, and every spring more neighbors join in to plant more flowers. This year, after helping an adjoining resident take down a fence that was falling over, she noticed the paint on a nearby garage was a little bit chipped.
“I started thinking, ‘wouldn’t it be neat if a mural was on there?’ ” she said.
Knowing that no one would allow a random stranger to paint their garage without proof of her abilities, McAfoos said, she decided to demonstrate by creating a mural on her own garage.
Before painting the first mural, McAfoos admits, she hadn’t created anything art-related since high school.
“I just started freehanding,” she said, “using just a couple of pictures for inspiration on Pinterest.”
McAfoos completed her project within four days.
After the neighbors saw her floral mural, they urged her to decorate their garages in the alley as well.
So far, McAfoos has painted five murals for her alleyway neighbors and will soon be starting a sixth, with two more planned in the future.
While the murals have a continuing floral theme, each one has its own personality. Some feature bright, multi-colored flowers with a retro style, some display sunflowers with bees and butterflies, and others feature birds with a cartoon-type technique.
“Everybody has allowed me to be creative,” she said. “That has been very heartwarming.”
As an avid gardener, McAfoos says she gets her inspiration from nature and the sense of peace it gives her.
“Doing this kind of gives me the sense of gardening,” she said. “Whenever I am gardening, all my thinking stops and all unpleasant thoughts go away. Painting definitely takes me to that place, too.”
McAfoos and her neighbors have lovingly named their alley “Artsy Alley.”
“I like our alley, even though I know that they’re supposed to be private and just where people put their trash,” McAfoos said. “But this is kind of making it cheerful again, and making other people smile.”
One of her neighbors, Joe Emke, said he loves being able to look out his back window and see the gorgeous mural on McAfoos’s garage along with the real flowers and butterflies every day.
“It will even add color when it comes time for the drab days of winter,” he said. “We’re going to have springtime and summer in the winter. The flowers may die, but the mural won’t.”
After finding out her job will end in October, McAfoos jokingly told her husband, “maybe I should just start a mural painting business.”
As it turns out, she might be onto something.
McAfoos recently posted photos of the murals she painted in the alley on Facebook, and since then, many people have invited her to paint murals on the sides of buildings, alleys, garages and even a truck trailer.
McAfoos said it would be fun to have themed mural alleys all over Washington as little destination spots. She also said she has had her eye on painting a mural on the concrete wall behind the pool in the Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex.
McAfoos said this experience has brought her and her neighbors closer together, and they even have little neighborhood gatherings now.
“It has kind of brought a sense of community,” she said. “And people who maybe don’t normally spend a lot of time outside, it’s kind of brought them outside, and they admire the art. And so I think that’s kind of the thing I liked the most about all this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.