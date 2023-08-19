To ensure installation for 2023, Angel of Hope Garden memorial bricks need to be purchased by Sept. 1.
Angel of Hope Garden is located in Bernie E. Hillermann Park, 1220 S. Lake Shore Drive in Washington, and serves as a memorial for families who have lost a child. A statue of the Christmas Box Angel, or Angel of Hope, stands in the garden and the words “Angel of Hope, Our Children Forever Remembered Forever Missed Forever Loved” are etched at the base.
