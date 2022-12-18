A portion of Robertsville Road east of Gray Summit will have a 15-ton weight limit for up to four months.
The section of road crosses a creek, approximately two miles south of Highway 100 and two miles north of Highway O.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A portion of Robertsville Road east of Gray Summit will have a 15-ton weight limit for up to four months.
The section of road crosses a creek, approximately two miles south of Highway 100 and two miles north of Highway O.
“It’s unfortunate that it has to happen, but we found a deficiency in the beams underneath the culverts,” Franklin County Highway Administrator Jim Grutsch said at Tuesday’s county commission meeting. “We will be replacing them as soon as possible.”
The county reviewed the road with the help of Cochran Engineering, of Union, and put the weight limit in place, Grutsch said.
Though it is a county road, the Missouri Department of Transportation has been notified, as have local garbage collectors, emergency management workers and other commercial users of the road, Grutsch said.
The county is placing electronic message boards warning of the weight limit at both ends of Robertsville Road, Grutsch said.
“We’re trying to notify them before they turn on to Robertsville,” Grutsch said after the meeting.
School buses should still be able to cross the culverts, Grutsch said. The weight limits are the same as those on the Old Highway 100 bridge near South Point Elementary School in Washington.
The county does not yet know how much the project to stabilize the culverts will cost.
“We don’t know if we’re going to do it with our own forces yet, or contract it out,” Grutsch said. “We’ll determine that here shortly.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.