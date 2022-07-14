Kent Turnbough, a tool maker at Tooling Tech Group (formerly G.H. Tool & Mold Inc.) in Washington, said he would suggest a career in machining to a variety of people looking for jobs.
“There are so many aspects,” he said. “If you’re good with numbers, you’ve got your engineering or programming jobs. You’ve got your CNC machinists if you’re hands-on people like me. It actually takes a pretty wide variation of different people. Sometimes you need the muscle, sometimes you need the finesse. Sometimes you need both.”
More than a dozen Washington School District leaders met with Tooling Tech Group officials June 29 to discuss the district’s plans to broaden existing partnerships and build new ones with Washington area businesses through its new “Connect Washington” program.
During the tour, Turnbough told educators about his job manufacturing die-cast molds that can produce hundreds of thousands of parts for clients like the military and auto manufacturers.
Turnbough started in machining in 1976, and has been at Tooling Tech for 11 years. He said it’s been a reliable career.
“If you’re in automotive, that goes down for a while, but there’s the military and there’s medical stuff that you got to keep doing, so there is always demand for toolmakers,” he said. “That’s kind of a dying trade, making something from nothing.”
The Connect Washington program, which will be fully implemented in the 2023-2024 school year, is the district’s attempt to partner with businesses and organizations in the community. The goal, according to Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Kephart, is to give every student the ability to experience a workplace they could be interested in before graduating high school. The program will include guest speakers, facility tours and internships and apprenticeships.
The school district has partnered with area businesses before, including sending Four Rivers students to Mercy Hospital Washington, but is working to involve more students and businesses in the program. As part of the new program, students will be taking tests to determine their Holland Code, which district leaders think offers an insight into how people approach life decisions. Workers at area business also would participate in the tests and share their results.
District officials have met with the leaders of four Washington businesses so far — Trilogy Analytical Laboratory, Melton Machine & Control Co., Mercy Hospital Washington and Tooling Tech Group — to get preliminary feedback on their companies’ needs and how the Connect Washington program can address them.
The school district also is working with Jennifer Giesike, Washington Area Chamber of Commerce president, Tyler King, executive director of Downtown Washington Inc., and Sal Maniaci, community and economic development director for the city, on the program.
Julia Scannell, Tooling Tech’s human resources director in Washington, said the company employs about 175 employees, including 11 Four Rivers students at its plants in Washington on Chamber Drive and W-Industrial Park Drive and in Statesboro, Georgia. Other companies in the Tooling Tech Group have employees at other locations.
Tooling Tech employees in Washington use precision computer numerical control (CNC) machines to produce, repair and re-tool sometimes massive molds, which take an average of 16-18 weeks to manufacture.
Scannell said if a new worker shows up willing to learn, they have 80 percent of the job down.
Four Rivers students who work at Tooling Tech help with machining set up like making sure various cutters are sharp and available as needed. Engineering interns start by writing reports and eventually are able to learn some aspects of machining.
“Ingrained in our culture is that teaching, coaching them on the way, wanting these kids to come on board,” Scannell said. “It’s our pipeline for future employees.”
Tooling Tech Washington President Dave Graves called the partnership with the school “critical.”