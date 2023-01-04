The Union R-XI School District will pay more than $1.2 million to renovate the former Scenic Regional Library Union Branch which will become its new Student Services Resource Center (SSRC). That is in addition to what the district already paid to purchase the building.
The board of education approved a $1,235,100 million agreement with Aspire Construction at a special meeting Tuesday, Dec. 27. The St. Charles company was the low bidder among five, with bids coming in as high as $1,722,000.
“The number was a little higher than what we anticipated,” Deputy Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe told the board of the low bid. “I don’t want to say it’s a sign of the times, but I don’t know what else I can say.”
The renovation costs bring the total cost for the SSRC project to $2,185,100, including the $950,000 Union R-XI paid to acquire the 10,800- square-foot future SSRC building from the Scenic Regional Library district in May. The district currently operates its SSRC in the 105-year-old former Union High School building.
Aspire’s bid includes a new HVAC unit the district did not initially anticipate purchasing but was forced to after the existing system was vandalized this fall. The cost of the unit is $75,100.
“When we bought this, we were going to utilize the existing HVAC system,” Mabe said.
Mabe said the system compressor was stolen, with the suspects likely erroneously thinking they could get copper or other valuable metals out of it.
“It’s probably $50 to $75 in street value scrap,” he said after the meeting. “It cost us our whole system.”
No suspects have been arrested in the incident, Mabe noted.
The district had worked with some of the other bidders, like Integra Construction, also of St. Charles, which led the renovation of a building in the Union Corporate Center industrial park which became the Union School District’s administration building. It had the second lowest bid at $1.36 million.
Also bidding was Bales Construction, of Waynesville, which the district awarded a $2.3 million contract to in August for construction on the HVAC project at Central Elementary School. It bid $1.44 million on the SSRC renovations.
While Union R-XI was not as familiar with Aspire, officials with Navigate Building Solutions, which the district hired to represent it on the SSRC and other projects, expressed confidence in the company after working with Aspire on projects at St. Charles Community College.
“Everything so far has been positive, we haven’t had any issues,” said Cory Bextermueller, project manager with Navigate.
The district purchased the former library using federal Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) money. Mabe said it has about $550,000 remaining in ESSER money that will go toward renovations at the SSRC. The district will also be able to use around $200,000 in food service funds for the project because the SSRC will include a kitchen area for district food service programs.
The district will need another $566,000 to close the project, which it hopes to get from contingencies that might not be spent on other projects, Mabe said.
The district will notify Aspire of its being selected for construction on the SSRC project, and the company is expected to then provide the district with a construction schedule, Mabe said.
“Now they have to tell me the words I dread the most - lead time,” he said.
Along with the kitchen, the SSRC will house classrooms for Union R-XI’s Missouri Option Program, which serves students at least 17 years old who are at risk of dropping out; the Wildcat Extension credit recovery program and the Homebound program.
The SSRC will also house district social workers, special education offices and outreach programs like the district’s food pantry and clothes closet.