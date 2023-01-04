Old Scenic Regional Library
Missourian File Photo/Geoff Folsom

The Union R-XI School District will pay more than $1.2 million to renovate the former Scenic Regional Library Union Branch which will become its new Student Services Resource Center (SSRC). That is in addition to what the district already paid to purchase the building.

The board of education approved a $1,235,100 million agreement with Aspire Construction at a special meeting Tuesday, Dec. 27. The St. Charles company was the low bidder among five, with bids coming in as high as $1,722,000.

