he Union R-XI School District has had a construction boom, and school board members got to see the progress on those projects on Monday, June 29.
Many of the projects were funded by Prop Wildcats, a $27 million bond issue approved in April 2018. The majority of the funds went toward construction of Prairie Dell Elementary School. Proceeds also were used for upgrades at other buildings throughout the district, including a library-media center project at Union High School (UHS) and the fitness center at Union Middle School (UMS), which together cost $1 million.
Cory Bextermueller of Navigate Building Solutions, the district’s consulting firm for project management, told the board that COVID-19 gave the construction team a head start.
“The school shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic allowed us to stay on schedule despite unforeseen problems that were found when the project was started,” Bextermueller said. “Without that head start, we would be behind schedule.”
UMS also had some unforeseen issues, according to Bextermueller, which have been addressed.
Both projects are on track to be completed Aug. 7.
“The contractor work is complete for the additional wing for sixth grade,” Assistant Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe said. “We are doing some fine-tune cleaning and hope to allow teachers in around the middle of July.”
Furniture for the classrooms has been purchased, delivered and installed.
Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold said the teachers in the district who have seen the new $2 million wing have been pleased with the project.
Work on the $18 million Prairie Dell Elementary, the biggest project from Prop Wildcats, is wrapping up with the last of the furniture delivery expected July 13.
“I hope to allow teachers into the building sometime near the end of July,” Mabe said.
Other Projects
While not part of the Prop Wildcats bond, other projects for the district are well underway.
The new track project at the middle school and the new lighting project at UHS are nearing completion, Mabe said. The projects together cost $1.7 million and are expected to be completed Aug. 1.