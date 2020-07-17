The new sign outside Scenic Regional Library’s Union branch recently lit up Highway 47 for the first time.
The sign’s $40,000 cost was split between the city of Union and the library district, with the Union Friends of the Library picking up $15,000 of the library’s share.
The pole stands 30 feet tall, with a 10-by-6 1/2 foot top sign advertising the library. Located at Union’s north end, it also serves as a “Welcome to Union” sign.
A smaller 8 1/8-by-4 3/16 message board, located below the larger sign, gives electronic promotions of upcoming city and library events. Initially, the message board switched between the time and “Friends of the Library” over a waving American flag, and, within a few days, changed to messages letting people know the library is open.
The sign now lets people know about the branch’s curbside service, as well as its virtual programs.
Library officials first approached the city about the sign more than a year ago, well before the new library opened to the public Aug. 21, 2019. But the process was delayed because it had to go through the city’s competitive bid process. The contract was awarded to Ziglin Signs of Washington.
Completion of the project also was delayed. The sign’s post was installed in mid-June but set for a while before workers could add the actual signage. Library Director Steve Campbell said once the sign was installed, the turning on of the message board was delayed because a conduit was located too far from the sign.
The project also had issues because the library initially proposed the sign to be located in an easement closer to the highway, meaning the sign could be forced to move in the future. The design later moved the sign closer to the library building.
“It’s been a slow-moving process,” Campbell said.
The library has been working with the city on what messages will go up. Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said it will be similar to the electronic message board in Veterans Memorial Park but will include information on more city events like Wingfest, Founders Day and Dinner on the Square.
“It will include parks information, as well, but given the broader audience on Highway 47, the sign provides a unique opportunity to let residents and guests know what’s going on in Union,” Schmieder said.
Background
The city’s personnel, finance and public works committee gave initial approval to the cooperative agreement between the library and city March 2. The board of aldermen gave final approval for the sign March 9.
Scenic Regional Library closed its branches to the public after March 17 because of the coronavirus pandemic. After offering curbside service for two weeks, it reopened to the public, with restrictions, June 1. Among the changes is all library programming is being done online.
When Campbell first approached the city about the sign, he said the sign was far too expensive for the library to pay for itself and proposed a split project between the city and library.
Campbell added that the sign wasn’t put in the new library’s budget initially. He said the friends group offered to pay for the sign, but the cost was much higher than anticipated.
Aldermen initially expressed interest in working with the library, but didn’t formally agree to the plan. The city wanted to see how its finances looked before committing money for the sign.
Then-City Administrator Russell Rost said in November 2019 that, with the city hall project bids coming in way under cost estimates, and the performance of the current year’s budget, the city should have the money to pay its share.
In November, Alderman Bob Marquart said he thought the city’s share of $20,000 was “pretty reasonable.”
The rest of the board agreed and backed the plan. They instructed Rost to move forward and bring an agreement to a future meeting.
Scenic Regional’s Owensville branch is the only other of the district’s nine locations with a digital sign.