Field rendering
A rendering of the planned new artificial turf football field at Union High School. While a version of the "U" logo is shown, the midfield logo had not been determined as of the January board meeting.

 Union R-XI School District

Union High School’s football and soccer teams will be playing on new turf next season.

The Union R-XI School District Board of Education approved an agreement at its Jan. 18 meeting with ATG Sports Industries, which has an office in Festus, to install its RamTurf artificial field at Stierberger Stadium for a base price of $479,555. The field’s existing artificial turf is now 10 years old.

