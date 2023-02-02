Union High School’s football and soccer teams will be playing on new turf next season.
The Union R-XI School District Board of Education approved an agreement at its Jan. 18 meeting with ATG Sports Industries, which has an office in Festus, to install its RamTurf artificial field at Stierberger Stadium for a base price of $479,555. The field’s existing artificial turf is now 10 years old.
The turf replacement has been scheduled in the district’s Fund 4, which is used for capital projects, for several years, Deputy Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe said. The project will come out of the district’s 2023-24 budget. “The funds are there,” he said.
The district will pay an additional $11,440 to have “Del Rinne Field” placed in six-feet-tall letters outside the southwest portion of the field. The name of Union’s winningest football coach has been on the field of play since it was dedicated in 2018. The current turf has advertising panels outside the field. The district does not plan to have ads around the new turf, so Rinne’s name can go outside the playing field.
The district could also pay $12 per linear foot if ATG determines the current nailer below the existing artificial turf needs to be replaced.
“It’s kind of like laying carpet in your home, there’s nailer board that goes around the perimeter,” Mabe said. “Those are just treated (two-by-fours), and so they rot. And, over time, even when they’re treated, they need to be replaced.”
The field is also seeing a bit of a “valley” in high-traffic zones, like penalty kick and extra point areas, Mabe said.
Along with football and soccer field markings, the field will feature red end zones with “Union” in 15-foot-tall letters on the west side and “Wildcats” in 15-foot-tall letters on the east side according to a rendering provided to the school board. Though the rendering also shows an all-red logo in a similar shape to the district’s current “U” logo at the 50-yard-line, it is expected to change in the next couple months to comply with demands from the University of Miami that Union not use a logo similar to Miami’s “the U.”
Mabe gave a deadline of two months after the January board meeting to come up with a new logo. The agreement with ATG said the new logo will be 50-feet-wide by-31 feet, seven inches tall, with a black letter with white inside trim and red outside trim.
“I’ve worked with athletic directors, coaches, in coming up with a color scheme,” Mabe said.
The logo change will not impact the cost of the turf, Mabe said.
The turf has an eight-year “seamless” warranty, though Mabe said he expects it to last a decade.
“I think after 10 years they highly recommend replacing it, because you start getting nicks and tears, and pretty soon you’re going to have kids tripping,” board President Dr. Virgil Weideman said.
Construction is scheduled to start on the field June 5, with final completion scheduled for Aug. 18. During summer workouts, high school teams will be able to use Union Middle School’s artificial turf field, Mabe noted.