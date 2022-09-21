Hughes Scrambles
Union quarterback Liam Hughes delivers a pass while under pressure from Pacific's Luke Meyer in 2021 at Stierberger Stadium.

 Bill Battle

Union High School’s football and soccer teams could be playing on new artificial turf as soon as the 2023 seasons.

The existing turf at Stierberger Stadium will be 10 years old in spring 2023 and is scheduled for replacement, Union R-XI School District Deputy Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe said. “We have low spots, some more worn spots,” he said. “I could show you a lot of areas where it has worn down over the years, our midfield, our kicking areas for soccer. A lot of people use that field.”

