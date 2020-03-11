A shorter Union City Hall means shorter flagpoles outside — and that saved the city some money.
The city originally planned to have flagpoles at the new one-story building that’s under construction at the same height they are at the existing two-story city hall. But they learned that it was more practical to go with flagpoles that are five feet shorter, and it would save $564.
The changes are expected to reduce wear-and-tear on flags.
“The flags are, believe it or not, significantly expensive,” City Administrator Russell Rost said at a Monday, March 2 personnel, finance and public works committee meeting. “So if we lower them, it makes the flags last longer, and it’s more consistent with the height of the building.”
Unfortunately, the savings on flagpoles was more than offset by change orders on other products at city hall that turned out to be more costly than first thought. As data needs evolve, the city determined it will need to spend more on connections in city hall’s boardroom and engineering office. It is also buying additional items like a new meeting room projector and white boards.
The data-related projects will cost the city $5,674 more than anticipated.
Rost said a door that was originally planned for the new building did not meet the needed fire rating, so the city is having to pay an additional $1,152 for an improved door.
In all, the change orders meant the city owned a net addition of $6,262 on the cost of the city hall project. But Rost said the project remains well under budget overall.
The change orders were approved Monday, March 9 by the Board of Aldermen.
The City Hall project appears to be ahead of the projected substantial completion in August, with employees able to move to the new building in October, Rost said.
Project Background
The city hosted the official groundbreaking for the project in October 2019. The groundbreaking was a culmination of work to get the site ready for a new building.
The city has never had a building designated specifically for city hall. Through the years, it has shared space with the fire department, police department and the city auditorium.
The city agreed to purchase the former Fricks grocery store in late March 2018 for $475,000 from Central Markets Inc. The city stated it intended to use the site for the first permanent city hall in Union’s history.
In the summer of 2019, the city razed the old Fricks market and cleared the way for construction to begin. Meanwhile, the city’s owner representative Navigate Building Solutions, and Horn Architects worked on preparing for the new facility.
Work on the site started in September 2019.
The new city hall will be approximately 12,000 square feet and will house the city’s administration, collector’s office, boardroom, court, meeting room and engineering department.
The city will move from its current location in the city auditorium.
The city started looking for ways to improve city hall after an accessibility study in 2017 showed major issues with the auditorium.
The current city hall is in need of work because it has a number of Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) issues. Horn’s 2017 feasibility study on the current auditorium found a wide range of issues that needed to be addressed to meet federal standards.
Based on the study, the city decided the best way to move forward would be to leave the auditorium and build a new city hall.
Once the new city hall is finished, the city plans to partially renovate and upgrade the auditorium. The majority of city staff will move to the new building while others, like the parks department, will stay behind.
The renovation work on the auditorium will start when the new city hall is finished.