The first official day at Union’s new city hall meant some adjustment for some of the city’s longer serving employees. But it was a positive experience.
“When I walked in and sat down at my desk, I was like, ‘Whoa,’ ” said Debbie Klenke, utility billing clerk.
Klenke has been with the city 44 years, all in the former city hall in the City Auditorium.
Employees like having everyone on one level at 10 E. Locust St., instead of spread across three floors at the old building down the street.
“If I want to go see the finance officer, I don’t have to go upstairs,” City Clerk Jonita Copeland said.
The old city hall closed to the public Wednesday, July 22. After three days for staff to move in, the new $4.5 million building opened Monday, July 27.
The city’s parks department remains behind in the City Auditorium, but its offices have moved to the main floor from the basement.
Copeland was getting ready for Union’s first public meeting in the new board of aldermen meeting room, Monday’s planning and zoning commission meeting. She was able to socially distance chairs, something that was difficult in the old building. In the old city hall, meetings were moved from the small meeting room downstairs to the gymnasium, where it could be difficult to hear.
Copeland looks forward to settling in at the new building.
“Right now, we’ve got to come in and figure things out, but not in a bad way,” she said. “It’s very nice, very exciting.”
Workers also were completing some last-minute touch-ups to the building.
When members of the public enter the building, they see the boardroom, which doubles as the municipal courtroom, to their left. They can also talk to billing or court clerks through bullet-resistant glass windows.
The building has a similar system for customers at the building department, which uses a separate entrance.
The building is like a “whole new world,” Klenke said. “It’s a very nice building, it’s beautiful,” she said.
The new city hall is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The building, which broke ground in October 2019, was originally expected to open in the fall. But it finished under budget and ahead of schedule.
The new city hall is 12,000 square feet. It was built on the site of the former Fricks grocery store, which the city purchased in 2018 for $475,000.
This building is the first in Union built as city hall. The previous building opened in 1938 and, along with serving as an auditorium, it was once the home of East Central College. It became city hall in 1972.
The city began looking for a new facility after a 2017 study showed major accessibility issues with the old building.