Union’s longtime city engineer will be its new city administrator.
The board of aldermen voted Monday, June 8, to name Jonathan Zimmermann as the replacement for City Administrator Russell Rost. Rost plans to stay with the city as administrative consultant until October, his originally scheduled retirement date.
Zimmermann’s three-year contract started Monday, June 8, and will be extended another three years if neither party gives notice before 90 days of its expiration in 2023.
Zimmermann will have a starting pay of $95,000 and will get a $2,000 raise starting October 17, the day after Rost’s new contract ends. His salaries for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 budget years will be determined during those budgeting processes, but can be no less than the 2020-21 salary.
During the discussion before the vote, the board gave no explanation for why it chose Zimmermann from four candidates in its final round of interviews. Nor was there any acknowledgement of Rost’s time as city administrator, which started in September 2006.
The only question before approving Zimmermann’s contract came from Alderman Bob Schmuke, who asked whether Zimmermann would receive a city car. He was told that issue is addressed in the contract.
Zimmermann, who has been city engineer for around 20 years, will use his own vehicle, but will receive $300 monthly in reimbursement from the county, according to the contract.
The contract allows Zimmermann to provide professional engineering services as independent contractor to clients outside the city government, though they cannot conflict with his city duties.
Zimmermann was barely able to get out a “thank you” to the board before it moved on to the next item on the agenda.
Rost’s administrative consultant contract, which also went into effect Monday, will continue to pay him at his city administrator salary, which was $108,487.92 as of the 2018-19 fiscal year. Rost said his salary for the 2019-20 fiscal year was around $111,000, which will increase by 3 percent once the 2020-21 budget year starts in July.
The contract lists several responsibilities for Rost to deal with during the contract’s duration from June 8-Oct. 16.
Working on Zimmermann’s orientation as city administrator is among the duties. He will also manage the completion of construction of the new city hall at 10 E. Locust St. and the initial financial planning of the Union Expressway project, which the city is seeking money for.
“I think me and Jonathan will work well together,” Rost told The Missourian.
Rost also will provide a recommendation for a new emergency management director and will continue to serve in the position until one is appointed. Rost, a former police officer, has been in the position, but Union is seeking to spin it off from the city administrator job as a part-time position.
Rost also will continue to represent Union on the board of the Missouri Intergovernmental Risk Management Association, the city’s insurance provider, until his contract ends.
Zimmermann will continue to serve as city engineer until a new one is hired, but will eventually give that up, Rost said. The city also is looking for a new public works director.
Zimmermann and Rost sat side by side during the main portion of the meeting, but Rost left once the board went into closed session. Rost expects Zimmermann to do a good job.
“He’s going to have his hands full for a while,” Rost said outside City Hall. “He’s pretty used to having a lot of things on his plate.”
The city plans to start moving into the new city hall July 22, with it opening for business July 27, Rost said. Rost will finish his work with the city in the current city hall, though he plans to move back to his old office downstairs once others move out.
While his time as city manager ended quietly, Rost said he’s been told the city will have a party for him closer when he leaves for good in October.
More ceremonious was the introduction of new board members. After Rost and Zimmermann’s contracts were approved, Mayor Rod Tappe declared “sine die,” ending the term of the old board.
Tappe then made a presentation to outgoing Aldermen Bill Isgriggs and Vicki Jo Hooper, who left the meeting. Incoming Aldermen Barbara E. Laberer and Tom Strubberg were then sworn in by City Clerk Jonita Copeland, along with Paul Arand and Schmuke, who were reelected.
Laberer and Strubberg then voted the rest of the meeting.
Background
Citing that he was turning 66 in 2020, Rost announced earlier this year that he planed to retire in October, though his contract ran through July 2021. He is running in the Republican Primary for the Second District Franklin County Commission Seat.
Rost came to the city after spending three years doing a similar job for the city of St. Clair. It didn’t work out and his contract wasn’t renewed.
Rost has said the way things ended in St. Clair motivated him in Union.
He is a former Hermann police chief and served as an officer on the Hermann and Washington police departments. Rost also served as the Franklin County Prosecutor’s office chief investigator working with the bomb and arson squad. He later was the chief of detectives for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Rost has been wrapping up several projects, including the construction of the new city hall, which is ahead of schedule and under budget.
At a March 9 board of aldermen meeting, Tappe announced that a committee designed to choose Rost’s successor had narrowed a list of 15 applicants for the city administrator position down to eight. City Attorney Matt Schroeder was chairman of the committee.