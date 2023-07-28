After hosting a successful dog toy donation drive, Cato Fashions First Assistant Karen Brinkmann is eager to collect school supplies as her next project.
Always the animal lover, Brinkmann, of Pacific, said she has adopted almost every pet she has had from the Franklin County Humane Society.
A trip to the Humane Society led Brinkmann to host a pet toy drive at Cato Fashions, a women’s clothing chain located at 1945 Vernaci Drive in Washington, where she works.
“It’s always been my passion to take care of animals,” Brinkmann told The Missourian.
Last Thursday, Brinkmann stopped by the Humane Society to get vouchers for her pets to be spayed and neutered. While she was there, she asked what the facility needed. After a worker told her the facility needed large breed dog toys, Brinkmann asked her manager, Sheila Laird, if the store could host a toy drive.
“I thought it was amazing,” Laird, of Union, said. “We love helping the community. This is going to be great, and we’re going to continue to do this and give back to the community.”
Upon getting approval from the store’s district manager, Brinkmann began advertising on Facebook that the store would be collecting dog toys for the Humane Society.
“I was super excited that my team wanted to help out this organization,” Cato Fashions District Manager Linda Mohr said. “They are so passionate about helping others, as well as their community.”
Within a week, the team had collected almost 40 items to donate. Brinkmann and Laird both said everyone has been enthusiastic about the drive. One woman, Brinkmann said, tried to give a monetary donation, but Brinkmann directed her to go next door to Dollar Tree and use the money to buy some dog toys. She said the woman came back with two shopping bags full of items.
With the success of the dog toy drive, Brinkmann and Laird said starting Aug. 1 that they will be taking school supply donations to give to the Washington School District.
