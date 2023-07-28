Love for animals
Karen Brinkmann, of Pacific, counts the dog and cat toys collected for the Franklin County Humane Society on July 26 at Cato Fashions in Washington. Brinkmann started the toy drive at Cato Fashions, where she works.

 Missourian Photo/ Antjea Wolff.

After hosting a successful dog toy donation drive, Cato Fashions First Assistant Karen Brinkmann is eager to collect school supplies as her next project.

Always the animal lover, Brinkmann, of Pacific, said she has adopted almost every pet she has had from the Franklin County Humane Society.

