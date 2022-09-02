With class sizes growing, the Union R-XI School District has added a new third grade teaching position at Prairie Dell Elementary School.
The teacher is the fourth instructor in the third grade section at the school, which recently started its third school year.
“We had reached a level of having 25, 25 and 26 students in each of those third-grade classrooms,” said Dr. Justin Tarte, the district’s executive director of human resources. “We were monitoring that grade level. We eventually reached a point where we would like to reduce that class size.”
Tarte first emailed the Board of Education about the request for a new teacher in July. The board officially gave its approval at its Aug. 17 meeting, and Tarte said the teacher was hired in time for the start of school Aug. 23.
“I know Prairie Dell is clearly excited about this possibility,” Tarte said before the vote.
The third-grade post at Prairie Dell was the only new teacher job the district created because of class size for the 2022-23 school year, Tarte said after the meeting. Prairie Dell now has 19 students in each third grade classroom.
The third grade teachers for this year are Alexandria Hinson, Rachel Laschke, Kristen Moore and Emily Warren.
The district tries to follow Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education guidelines for class size, Tarte said. For kindergarten, first and second graders, Union R-XI tries to maintain 20 or fewer students per class.
“If we’re looking at third, fourth and fifth, we can have a little bit more,” he said. “I would say in the 22-23 (student) range would be ideal. I wouldn’t say that’s where every classroom is, but that’s what we would like to shoot for.”
With the Prairie Dell third graders moving to fourth grade for the 2023-24 school year, Tarte acknowledged the district could have to look at that grade in the future.
“That’s something that we look at every year, because, (it depends) on how many fourth grade teachers we have, currently,” he said. “We might have enough fourth grade teachers already to be able to absorb that larger class size, or we might end up rolling, let’s say, a third grade teacher up to fourth grade to be able to go with that group.”
Prairie Dell, located at 1911 Prairie Dell Road near East Central College, opened for the 2020-21 school year, joining Central and Beaufort elementaries as the three elementary schools in the Union R-XI School District. It replaced Clark-Vitt Elementary, which closed after the 2019-20 school year and is now the Franklin County Family Resource Center.