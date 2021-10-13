On Sunday, Oct. 3, there was little sign of the new video scoreboard at Union High School’s Stierberger Stadium.
But by the following Thursday, the 24-by-8.4-foot video display was up and running.
“It’s an impressive installation,” said Union R-XI School District Deputy Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe.
Wiring for the Daktronics scoreboard was done the week of Sept. 27 by Eckelkamp Electric, of Washington, Mabe said. On Oct. 4, Washington-based Ziglin Signs took down the old scoreboard and put up the new video board using a crane. On Tuesday and Wednesday of last week, school maintenance staff wired the new scoreboard and formatted the equipment to work, Mabe said.
“Now it’s kind of like a computer with all the software and templates and things like that,” Mabe said.
The scoreboard got a trial run at Thursday’s Union Middle School football game before facing its first major test at Friday’s homecoming football game against Owensville.
“I have outstanding maintenance guys. I really do,” Mabe said of getting the scoreboard up so quickly. “They are very talented guys, and we were able to put all of our attention to it.”
The scoreboard at the football and soccer stadium, along with one in the high school gym, cost a combined $189,961. The purchase was approved by the board of education at its May meeting.
The district estimated at the time it would cost an additional $20,000 to install and provide electricity to the scoreboards, but Mabe did not have final totals available.
The gymnasium scoreboard was installed when Ziglin signs was at Union High, but it still needs to have wiring completed, Mabe said.
Like a smartphone, the scoreboard allows the school to change brightness, so it can be seen during day events as well as at night.
“Sometimes during early games or 5 p.m. kickoff games, you weren’t always able to see what the score was or how much time was left,” said Dan Ridgeway, district athletics and facilities director. “That’s the big difference, is no matter where you’re sitting, you can actually see the score.”
The district has sold five-year sponsorship agreements to United Bank of Union, Union Furniture & Flooring and Legends Bank, Ridgeway said. The indoor scoreboard is part of the same package.
“We do have spots for five more sponsors that can go on the bottom of the board,” he said.
Ridgeway did not know where the sponsorships are in relationship to the $40,000 the scoreboard was budgeted to bring in each year. District officials have said they hope advertising will pay for the new boards within five to 10 years.
The district will be able to add features like in-game highlights as it becomes more familiar with the scoreboard, Ridgeway said. It will eventually be able to show live events such as away track meets.
“It’s basically all the things you would see on other video boards,” he said.
The scoreboard is run by a tablet computer, as well as a laptop computer in the stadium’s press box. “It’s a little tight, so we’ll look at different options to try to get more space,” he said.
The new scoreboards will not only be used for athletics but also band and other activities. Ridgeway said it also will give “hands-on” experience to kids in the high school’s multimedia class, who can program the board and run it during games.
“It’s a classroom tool as well as something for our school events,” he said.