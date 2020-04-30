A long-planned electronic message board outside Scenic Regional Library’s Union Branch is getting closer to reality.
The sign’s $40,000 cost will be split between the city of Union and the library district, with the Union Friends of the Library picking up $15,000 of the library’s share.
The pole sign will stand 30-feet tall, with a 10-by-6 1/2 foot top sign advertising the library. The sign, located at Union’s north end, also will serve as a “Welcome to Union” sign.
A smaller 8 1/8-by-4 3/16 message board, located below the larger sign, will give electronic promotions of upcoming city and library events.
“When people come in from Washington, it’s going to be the first thing they see,” Library Director Steve Campbell told The Missourian.
The library first approached the city about the sign more than a year ago, well before the new library opened to the public Aug. 21, 2019. But the process was delayed because it had to go through the city’s competitive bid process, which ultimately led to Ziglin Signs of Washington taking on the project.
The project also had issues because the library initially proposed the sign to be located in an easement, meaning the sign could be forced to move in the future.
“We met with them multiple times and think we finally have a final design,” City Administrator Russell Rost said at a Monday, March 2 personnel, finance and public works committee meeting.
The committee gave initial approval to the cooperative agreement between the library and city, and the Board of Alderman gave final approval March 9.
Campbell hopes to see work start on the sign in May so it can be ready by summer.
“We’d like to be able to promote all our summer reading programs,” he said.
The library recently sent its half of the payment to Ziglin, Campbell said March 30. He doesn’t expect the library’s closure because of coronavirus concerns to delay the project.
“I assume as soon as they get it, they’ll go ahead with ordering the sign or begin making it,” he said.
Background
When Campbell first approached the city about the sign, he said the sign was far too expensive for the library to pay for itself and proposed a split project between the city and library.
Campbell added that the sign wasn’t put in the new library’s budget initially. He said the friends group offered to pay for the sign, but the cost was much higher than anticipated.
Campbell previously said the sign would be digital and in color and resemble the sign at Veterans Memorial Park.
Alderman initially expressed interest in working with the library, but didn’t formally agree to the plan. The city wanted to see how its finances looked before committing money for the sign.
Rost said in November 2019 that with the city hall project bids coming in way under cost estimates and the performance of the current year’s budget, the city should have the money to pay its share.
The city’s share was expected to be around $20,000. In November, Alderman Bob Marquart said he thought $20,000 is “pretty reasonable.”
The rest of the board agreed and backed the plan. They instructed Rost to move forward and bring an agreement to a future meeting.