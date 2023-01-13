Lisa Smart

New Franklin County Recorder of Deeds Lisa Smart is sworn in Dec. 29 by County Clerk Tim Baker at the Franklin County Government Center in Union. She has her hand on a Bible held by husband Greg Smart. Lisa Smart, a Union High School graduate, took over the job that oversees marriage licenses, military discharges and other documents.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

Among those taking the oath of office Dec. 29 at the Franklin County Government Center, was incoming Recorder of Deeds Lisa Smart, who said she is “moved and grateful” for the opportunity.

Smart, of Union, was the first candidate to file for any office when filing opened in February of 2022. But it was nearly the only campaign-related event she had to undertake, because no one ran against her in either the Republican primary or the Nov. 8 general election.

