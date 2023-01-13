Among those taking the oath of office Dec. 29 at the Franklin County Government Center, was incoming Recorder of Deeds Lisa Smart, who said she is “moved and grateful” for the opportunity.
Smart, of Union, was the first candidate to file for any office when filing opened in February of 2022. But it was nearly the only campaign-related event she had to undertake, because no one ran against her in either the Republican primary or the Nov. 8 general election.
Smart, 54, has worked in the recorder of deeds office for 19 years, and as chief deputy since 2014. The office issues marriage licenses in the county and records land transactions and military discharges. It also creates geographic information system maps for the public.
“The fact that the citizens believe in me is so powerful,” Smart said after being sworn in. “I’ve been in training, literally, for 19 years, and I’m excited to put all of that knowledge and information to work.”
Bringing more awareness to the public of what the recorder actually does is one of the things Smart hopes to accomplish in her four-year term. She also plans to launch a “full on” campaign about property fraud.
“It’s a free service to the citizens, and I think it’s very important,” she said.
The service alerts notify property owners by either phone or email if someone records something with the recorder of deeds’ office in their name. The service is designed to identify people who are claiming property they do not own.
“We haven’t seen a lot of that in Franklin County, but it is happening,” she said.
While the service is available now, Smart plans to make it a priority.
Smart replaces Jennifer Metcalf, who did not run for a third term as recorder of deeds and retired at the end of 2022.
Running for Metcalf’s position was a natural progression for Smart, she said.
“It started as a job, then it became a passion, and then the dream — and that dream is going to be realized,” Smart said before her first day at the office as recorder of deeds. “I’m so thankful.”
Smart’s only campaign fundraising was a $1,000 loan from herself to her campaign on Feb. 11, 2022.
Metcalf was first elected recorder of deeds in 2014, after former Recorder of Deeds Sharon Birkman did not run for reelection. Birkman initially appointed Smart as chief deputy recorder.
Smart is a Union High School graduate. She received an associate of arts degree at East Central College.
“I raised three children here,” she said. “I enjoy watching seven of my grandchildren grow up here in Franklin County.”
The recorder of deeds office will have six full-time employees once the positions being vacated because of Metcalf’s departure are filled.
Metcalf expects Smart to do well taking on her job.
“I feel very fortunate to be followed by such a competent, knowledgeable person,” Metcalf said. “I feel like she will do an excellent job as recorder of deeds. Her years of experience speaks for itself.”