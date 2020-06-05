Teachers at Immaculate Conception School in Union were overjoyed to learn Shelly Jensen would be the school’s new principal.
“I think we all knew it before she did,” middle school literature instructor Katherine Schroeder said. “We all thought she would be a good fit from the start.”
Jensen, 53, is no stranger to the private Catholic school of 250 students, which has preschool through eighth grade classes. She started working part time as learning consultant at Immaculate Conception in 2008, becoming full time in 2014.
And Jensen and husband Chris Jensen were parents at the school before that. Their children Megan, now 22, and Andrew, 19, both went to Immaculate Conception.
In November 2019, then-principal Becky Tucker, who was already planning to go on maternity leave, told Jensen that she also would be moving to Ohio. Tucker had been principal at the school since 2015.
Father Joe Post, pastor at Immaculate Conception, asked Shelly Jensen to serve as interim principal from when Tucker went on leave Dec. 6 until the end of the month.
A substitute co-interim principal came in for January and February to allow Jensen to continue to spend time as learning consultant, but would only commit to those months. After serving in the interim position while continuing her duties as leaning consultant, Jensen realized she should apply to be permanent principal.
“It wasn’t really on my radar to do this full time,” she said. “As I did (the job), I said maybe I can do this.”
Jensen accepted when offered the job in January.
“I know the school and I know the families, and that was an advantage coming in,” she said. “I knew the things that were happening, and so I knew what we needed to focus on — then COVID-19 hit, and everything went out the window.”
COVID-19
The Archdiocese of St. Louis closed Catholic schools in the area starting March 18, and distance learning was used the rest of the school year. But, even in the unprecedented times, Jensen kept a positive attitude.
“It wasn’t like anybody else could compare what I was doing, whether it was right or wrong, because nobody has lived though a situation like this,” she said.
Among the challenges was to figure out a distance learning program and to make sure teachers stay connected with kids.
“Father Joe was very supportive, the office staff was very supportive,” she said. “We knew we had to get these things done.”
Immaculate Conception was unable to hold its annual Field Day, so they did it virtually on Facebook. Jensen is looking to hold a kindergarten graduation ceremony in the fall and eighth-grade graduation this summer.
“We will have some kind of graduation ceremony,” she said. “It will probably not look like a traditional ceremony.”
Schroeder was impressed with how Jensen handled the coronavirus crisis.
“I think that brought out what a great leader she is going to be,” she said. “She has guided us through these times with such grace. She has been calm. She asks all of us what we think. She makes the final decision, but she really cares about what we think, and she puts the kids first.”
Future Plans
Immaculate Conception is working to get more home-based software in place for next year, but that can be a challenge in making sure students have the right tools for high school, Jensen said. About half the graduating eighth graders go on to Union High, which uses Google products, and half go to St. Francis Borgia Regional High School, which uses Apple.
“I know we have to provide that instruction on how to use that responsibly, correctly and appropriately,” she said.
She also wants to increase enrollment at Immaculate Conception, which has dropped from about 350 children a decade ago. That involves improving promotion of the school.
“In my perfect world, even if we were at 300, that would be a good, significant increase,” she said. “I think we can send that message to parents that Catholic education is a priority and is affordable and that we can offer their kids more than just academics.”
Years in Education
Jensen, a native of Florissant, received her bachelor’s degree in education in 1989 from Northeast Missouri State University and earned her master’s in education with an emphasis in counseling and psychology in 1995 from the University of Missouri. In her time as learning consultant, she instructed small groups of students who don’t qualify for services, worked with the Union School District on testing and evaluating students and provided support to teachers and the principal.
Before coming to Immaculate Conception, Jensen worked from 1995-2005 at the Rainbow Abilities Center in Union, supervising 10 employees and 30 clients.
Along with volunteering at Immaculate Conception, Jensen has worked as a troop leader with the Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri and with the Daughters of Isabella.
Jensen is excited about the school reopening, hopefully in the fall, she said.
“It presents different challenges to move up to be principal,” she said. “I think I’m good at building relationships with people who will help me be successful in that position.”
Jensen looks to continue the school’s traditions, like stewardship projects, while also providing new challenges and activities, she said.
She is interested in expanding after-school activities with programs like science, technology, engineering and math groups and a running club.
Jensen is thankful for the support of the school’s 24 staff members, 20 of them teachers. And the teachers appreciate her.
“She’s so understanding,” said physical education teacher Joette Schwoeppe. “She can see both sides of a story and put that into perspective. She relates to the kids. She’s got great ideas about where to take the school, and she’s just excited to be in the position that she is. She’s done a tremendous job.”