Union’s Prairie Dell Elementary School continues to expand teaching positions.
The Union R-XI School District Board of Education unanimously approved a fourth position to teach fifth grade at the school near East Central College, one of several personnel moves made at its May 17 meeting.
Before the additional teacher was approved, Prairie Dell, which opened for the 2020-21 school year, expected to average around 27 students in each fourth grade class for the 2023-24 school year, Dr. Justin Tarte, the district’s executive director of human resources, said.
“That’s a little bit higher number than we’re comfortable with,” Tarte told the board. “That should lower class sizes to 19 to 20. That will put the kids in place for a lot of success with the smaller class sizes.”
Fifth grade teachers at Prairie Dell for the 2022-23 school year were Carolyn Bocklage, Shannon Haynes and Krista Fox, according to the district’s website.
The move is the latest to address a large high school class of 2031 that has moved through Prairie Dell since it opened.
The board voted in September 2022 to add a fourth, fourth grade teaching position at Prairie Dell after the average fourth grade class size reached 25. While it hoped to do so for the 2022-23 school year, the district ultimately decided to stay at three fourth grade teachers. Though three qualified candidates applied, Tarte said at the time they did not want to disrupt the class structure after students already started the school year.
Superintendent Dr. Scott Hayes said recently that the district moved some elementary intervention teachers that it used during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic back into the classroom to deal with the large class sizes in the fourth grade.
Union High School will continue its college and career advisor program with the Ayers Foundation, a charitable organization that funds and trains college access counselors at Union and other high schools to work with students and parents. According to Missourian archives, the foundation has provided two counselors since the beginning of the 2018-19 school year.
While the counselors have previously not been Union R-XI employees, Tarte said the Ayers Foundation now wants them to work for the district.
“The nice thing about this partnership is that we will continue to receive funding for two more years for these two positions,” Tarte said.
The district will be reimbursed for the “entire package” of the two positions, Tarte said. That includes salary, retirement benefits, life insurance and any professional development opportunities, Tarte said.
The board also approved a change eliminating one of two assistant high school wrestling coach positions and creating a head girls wrestling coach position.
“With the addition of girls wrestling over the last couple years, we really now have two different seasons,” Tarte said. “We have two different groups of students who are participating in wrestling, and we now have a need to have a head boys wrestling coach and a head girls wrestling coach, and we would have one assistant coach to be able to support both of those programs.”
The boys and girls wrestling teams did not previously need separate coaches, board President Dr. Virgil Weideman said.
“The boys and girls used to go to the same meets and so forth, so, basically, one head coach could run the whole thing,” he said. “But now they’ve separated them to where they have different times and meets.”
