Days ahead of the pool’s official grand opening Saturday, city officials and representatives of the construction companies tasked with building the new Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex gathered on Wednesday evening to celebrate the project’s completion.
“This is a huge milestone for us. It has been a long time in the making,” Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy said ahead of the ribbon-cutting. “From the city’s standpoint, this was a huge project — definitely one of the largest ones we have tackled in recent years.”
Construction on the $4 million, 320,000-gallon pool began last year and was completed despite delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pool was constructed by Westport Pools, who served as general contractor. The pool replaced the previous version of the Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex, which is named for the city’s longtime pool supervisor who taught generations of Washington area residents how to swim.
The pool will officially open Saturday at noon and will be open daily from noon until 6:30 p.m., according to the parks and recreation department. The pool also will be available for private rentals and swim parties, which can be booked by contacting the parks department.
One of Nolting’s daughters, Jo Nolting-Phinney, attended the ribbon-cutting. She said her mother would have marveled at the new pool’s features.
“She would think (the new pool) is beautiful,” Nolting-Phinney said. “I think she would love it.”
Nolting-Phinney said she and her family were touched that the city opted to honor her mother’s legacy within the community by continuing to name the aquatic complex after her, a place that Nolting-Phinney said meant so much to her mother that “she would have lived here day and night, all summer long, if she could have. She always liked the water activities and thought every kid should learn to swim properly for safety. She loved working with the lifeguards and mentoring those kids.”
In her remarks, Lucy said she hoped Nolting would be proud of the city’s newest pool, and she paid tribute to the late Lloyd and Anita Jaeger, who bequeathed the city $140,000 from their estate, including $100,000 to the parks department, for the new swimming pool. The city used these funds to pay for the splash pad area of the pool, which Lucy said was a fitting remembrance of the couple who “loved Washington and loved children.”
Even though the new pool will open this weekend, Washington Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker said there are still some additions, such as a new 109-foot slide to accompany the 165-foot slide and two new shade structures, that will be made to the pool in the near future — “maybe in one or two years,” Dunker said. That timeline may change, city officials said, if individuals come forward with contributions to help finance the work. The cost of the second slide is estimated to be about $125,000 and the shade structures to be about $5,100 each. Those interested in contributing are encouraged to reach out to Dunker to discuss details.
Right now, Dunker said he is focused on celebrating the completion of the pool. Overseeing the construction of the pool was a “whirlwind experience” for Dunker, who has been with the city’s parks department for two and a half years. “On my first day, I think I had about eight meetings, and they were all about the pool,” he said.
Lucy said the pool is already receiving rave reviews, including praise that it “is a great addition to the community,” “keeps Washington looking new and modern” and, now that it can be seen in its nearly final form, “was money well spent.”
“One hundred and eighty-two years ago, our community was founded, and after 182 years, we are still looking new and modern, and that is thanks to the people of Washington,” Lucy said. The construction of the new pool was approved by voters in 2018 when they OK’d the city’s capital improvement sales tax.
“There are a lot of cities out there that don’t continue to progress forward, but not Washington. This is a community that is forever looking forward,” Lucy said. She said the new pool, which will likely serve the community for the next 25 to 30 years, will have a lasting impact on the community.
“When you have something that makes you look new and modern, that helps with economic development, with residential development, with everything that helps you prosper as a community. Hopefully this pool speaks volumes to people about the priorities of Washington’s residents, and this will hopefully be another beacon that will welcome people to Washington.”
Lucy knows what she’ll think each time she drives by the pool, seeing families enjoying the new aquatic complex. “I will think at that moment, ‘Job well done, Washington. Well done.’ ”