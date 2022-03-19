The city of Union is considering an additional $3.06 million in expenses for its fiscal year 2022-23 budget.
The wish-list suggestions came from discussions with all Union department heads, city Finance Director Heather Keith said. It will ultimately be up to the Board of Aldermen to determine what gets funding.
“This is very preliminary,” Keith told aldermen at their March 7 Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee meeting.
Along with the planned Union Expressway, the city has other long-sought road projects like the Denmark Road bridge over Birch Creek and construction on Oak Street. Even with grant funding, the city is still expected to pick up $739,229 for the projects.
The city also is looking to spend $100,000 on chip and seal overlay projects and $100,000 on a new domed building to store salt for winter storms.
Salt is now stored in concrete bins, City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said. The Department of Natural Resources recommended in an audit that salt be stored in a way to prevent it from coming into contact with rainwater.
“The problem is they’re open on one end,” he said. “Also, we’re running out of room for salt.”
The project would provide more space.
The Union Police Department is asking to replace three vehicles at a total of $140,000, two patrol vehicles to replace cars purchased in 2016 and 2017, as well as replacing a chief’s vehicle purchased in 2005. Each of the three existing vehicles have more than 110,000 miles on them.
“The chief should ask for five, so when we cut them it’s three,” Alderman Tom Strubberg suggested, drawing laughs.
The Board of Aldermen has usually not met all the police department’s requests for new cars, particularly the chief’s vehicle.
The city’s water department is asking for $300,000, including $150,000 for a 12-inch water main under the railroad tracks along Park Street.
The city is requesting $565,000 for its sewer fund, including $200,000 for sewer lining in various locations and $160,000 for a gravity sewer line in the Woodland Oaks subdivision.
The city is considering paying $50,000 for a salary study to pay for a consultant to evaluate its pay grades for all its positions.
The Union Parks and Recreation Department is asking for an additional $135,200. This includes $40,000 for a new truck to replace a 1995 pickup that has 150,000 miles. The department also is asking for $15,000 for a new mower; $15,000 for camera systems at the Liberty Pavilion and splash pad at Veterans Memorial Park; and $45,000 for grounds maintenance, including a new roof at the Clark-Vitt Park restroom and a new pump for the splash pad.
These budget requests, if approved, are not expected to be paid for with money from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, though the city is expected to address other requests with ARPA funds.