Union’s rail economy, in question for years as scrap company A&K Railroad Materials dismantled rails to the town’s west, has solidified after the line’s sale in January.
Joplin-based Jaguar Transport Holdings, a Class 3 railroad company, has taken over the operation of about 60 miles of rail in the St. Louis area, and now owns the approximately 40-mile spur running from Union through Labadie and into St. Louis County, near Maryland Heights.
Operations began on what used to be part of the Rock Island Railroad on March 1. Jaguar is serving the clients of former operator Progressive Rail, including several in Union.
James Schmieder, Union’s economic development director, said the shift in service and ownership is a big deal for Union.
The previous owner, A&K, which purchased the line from Ameren, was dedicated to scrapping and selling other parts of the Rock Island railway, including nearly 200 miles of track from Beaufort to Kansas City.
If A&K had started dismantling the line from St. Louis to Union, several businesses, including Hall Brothers Lumber, Buddeez Manufacturing, Silgan Plastic Food Containers and the Esselte Corp., would have had to find trucking companies to ship goods to and from Union.
To complete the sale, Jaguar partnered with OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund of Canada, which invests in “the surface transportation and logistics space,” according to its web site. Details about the sale have not been released.
Schmieder said he talked with Jaguar officials about improving the infrastructure of the railroad line and expanding services to other clients near Union.
“Instead of bringing it by tractor trailer and one at a time, basically any company can bring the same raw material into town on rail, then unload it and have it trucked across town or 10 miles instead of 600,” Schmeider said.
Jaguar’s Vice President of Business Development Sam Terral echoed Schmeider’s desire for expansion. He said the trains leaving Union will be able to access any of the Class 1 rail companies via interchanges in St. Louis, including Union Pacific, BNSF, Norfolk Southern and KCS, meaning its clients can ship to or from anywhere in the country via rail.
Terral said the company will run at least one train per day to Union five days a week, servicing more than 30 companies along the line.
“We’ve got new employees that we’re bringing on in addition to what we have and then we’ve also got new locomotives that we’ve brought on as part of our commitment to increasing and restoring service to the line,” he said. “We’re also going to be spending quite a bit of capital dollars in rehabbing the entire line to make it more safe and stable and able to handle the additional tonnage.”
Jaguar operates seven railroads and yards across the country, including regionally in eastern Washington and Oregon; Houston, Texas and southern New Mexico; and city-specific locations such as Marion, Ohio, and West Memphis, Arkansas.
Despite being based in the state, this will be the first Jaguar Transport rail operation in Missouri.
In addition to rail, Terral said Jaguar offers other supply chain and logistics services, such as industrial development storage in warehouses and transloading onto trucks or boats. The company plans to expand these services into Union and along the line in Franklin County, though he did not say how much that investment could total.
Terral said in addition to bulk solids like paper products, steel and lumber, the company also can ship finished products, agricultural products like seeds and fertilizer or liquids like cooking oil.
“(Jaguar) definitely plans to expand and we’d also like to bring industrial development to the table,” Terral said.
“One of the things we’ll do is work with the local economic development council, work with the state, to be able to tap into some grants and funding to help bring improvements to the area for rail development as we look to try to bring more jobs and create more business opportunities in the area,” he said.