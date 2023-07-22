A state agency has released an enhanced version of its Missouri Sales and Use Tax Lookup.
The Google-based map from the Missouri Department of Revenue allows residents to view current tax rates in their area, as well as boundaries like city limits and state legislative districts.
People can access tax rates for their specific community for things like sales tax, food tax, motor vehicle titling taxes for both inside and outside Missouri, as well as recently passed adult use marijuana taxes.
Consumers across Missouri are assessed a 4.225 percent state sales tax, while Franklin County charges a total of 2.25 percent in sales taxes. The map shows what residents pay on purchases can vary by jurisdiction, even within Franklin County.
A purchase in downtown Washington comes with an 8.85 percent sales tax, which includes a 2 percent city sales tax and a 0.375 percent tax for the Washington Area Ambulance District.
Someone making the same purchase in downtown Union would have to pay 9.475 percent in sales tax. While Union has the same 2 percent city sales tax as Washington, consumers also pay a 0.5 ambulance district tax and a 0.5 percent tax for the Union Fire Protection District. St. Clair has the same 9.475 percent sales tax rate, with its fire and ambulance districts both having half cent sales taxes.
While Pacific charges a higher 2.5 percent city sales tax, it has the same overall 9.475 percent sales tax rate because no fire sales tax is shown.
With no city taxes, shoppers in unincorporated areas pay less in sales tax. In Villa Ridge and Gray Summit, purchases are taxed at a 6.975 percent with the Meramec Ambulance District’s half cent tax assessed in addition to state and county taxes.
While also unincorporated, Lonedell has a slightly higher 7.475 percent sales tax, because half cent taxes for both the St. Clair Fire Protection District and St. Clair Ambulance District are included.
The map also lets users check earlier tax rates, though only as far back as January 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.