Senior Chief Petty Officer Nathan Hernandez has been tapped to lead Washington High School’s Navy Junior Reserves Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) program. 

Hernandez has been the NJROTC instructor at Riverview Gardens High School in St. Louis, for the last 10 years. He will take over the program for the 2023-24 school year replacing Master Sergeant Tim Gates who is retiring at the end of this school year.