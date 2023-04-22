Senior Chief Petty Officer Nathan Hernandez has been tapped to lead Washington High School’s Navy Junior Reserves Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) program.
Hernandez has been the NJROTC instructor at Riverview Gardens High School in St. Louis, for the last 10 years. He will take over the program for the 2023-24 school year replacing Master Sergeant Tim Gates who is retiring at the end of this school year.
“Senior Chief Petty Officer Nate Hernandez is an extremely charismatic leader. He likes cadets, knows the program is about cadets, and is an exemplary role model for cadets,” Gates said. “What I like most about him is the level of integrity he brings to the program, as well as his work ethic.”
Hernandez said he became friends with Gates over the last six years and made it known he wanted to take a position at WHS if one ever became available. Hernandez said he would have more one-on-one personal instruction at WHS.
“Washington High School is excited to welcome Chief Petty Officer Nathan Hernandez to the role of NJROTC instructor,” said WHS Principal Dr. Kelle McCallum. “Mr. Hernandez brings to our campus numerous years of NJROTC experience. His leadership, dedication to students, and program knowledge will be essential to our continued success.”
During his 26 years in active duty, Hernandez served as a drill sergeant, worked in a naval hospital and with military police, and served on six different ships. Following his retirement, Hernandez started his career with the NJROTC program at Riverview Gardens in 2013.
“I’ve always been a teacher, even in the Navy as a sergeant. I’ve always enjoyed teaching. Seeing the light bulb come on for my students is what really makes it worth it,” Hernandez said.
Hernandez said his concentration will be on drill, such as rifle spinning and showing off the cadets marching. He also plans to keep the marksmanship principles going.
“I’m really excited about this opportunity at Washington,” Hernandez said. “I’m a little nervous, but that’s only natural when you’re going to a new place. I can’t wait to get started. I wish I could start right away.”