University of Missouri-Columbia Athletics Director Desiree Reed-Francois will be speaking to the Franklin County Mizzou Alumni Chapter in two weeks, the group announced in an email.
Reed-Francois is new to Missouri. She was hired by the university to be its athletic director in August after spending the past four years as the athletic director of University of Nevada-Las Vegas. She was also the associate athletic director at the University of Tennessee from 2008 to 2012.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. Nov. 16 at Franklin County Country Club, 6413 Country Club Road. The event will be free for members of the Mizzou Alumni Association and $5 for nonmembers. Appetizers and a cash bar will be available.
“We’re happy to host her,” said Kim Voss, president of the Franklin County Mizzou Alumni Chapter. “I’ve heard she’s a dynamic speaker, so I’m excited to hear her.”
Voss said that Reed-Francois will speak about “her vision going forward for Mizzou athletics.”
Voss said Reed-Francois’ stop in Franklin County is among the athletic director’s first remarks to a local Mizzou Alumni Association Chapter.
Voss asks that people RSVP with her via email, kimkurtvoss@charter.net, or via text message, 314-607-8073, so the club can accommodate all the guests.