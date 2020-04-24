Union’s new City Hall will be getting a built-in irrigation system.
The Board of Aldermen approved four change orders with Wright Construction Services Inc., totaling $6,712, at its April 13 meeting.
The bulk of that, $5,500, went toward additional labor and materials to put in the irrigation system at the new building at 10 E. Locust St. City Administrator Russell Rost said the city initially considered an irrigation system at the new city hall but later decided to save money by having a maintenance worker water the lawn with a hose.
That idea was reversed and the city recently decided to go ahead and install the irrigation system.
“With the savings we’ve had, we believe it’s a much better situation to just go ahead and install the sprinkler system,” Rost told aldermen and staff. “That’s not a huge increase in cost, and, over the long run, I think that will be a better situation.”
Project Background
The city hosted the official groundbreaking for the $4.5 million project in October 2019. The groundbreaking was a culmination of work to get the site ready for a new building.
The city has never had a building designated specifically for city hall. Through the years, it has shared space with the fire department, police department and the city auditorium.
The city agreed to purchase the former Fricks grocery store in late March 2018 for $475,000 from Central Markets Inc. The city stated it intended to use the site for the first permanent city hall in Union’s history.
In the summer of 2019, the city razed the old Fricks and cleared the way for construction to begin. Meanwhile, the city’s owner representative Navigate Building Solutions, and Horn Architects worked on preparing for the new facility.
Work on the site started in September 2019.
The new city hall will be approximately 12,000 square feet and will house the city’s administration, collector’s office, boardroom, court, meeting room and engineering department.
The city will move from its current location in the city auditorium.
The city started looking for ways to improve city hall after an accessibility study in 2017 showed major issues with the auditorium.
The current city hall is in need of work because it has a number of Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) issues. Horn’s 2017 feasibility study on the current auditorium found a wide range of issues that needed to be addressed to meet federal standards.
Based on the study, the city decided the best way to move forward would be to leave the auditorium and build a new city hall.
Once the new city hall is finished, Union plans to partially renovate and upgrade the auditorium. The majority of city staff will move to the new building while others, like the parks department, will stay behind.
The renovation work on the auditorium is expected start when the new city hall is finished.