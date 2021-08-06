Washington city officials are eyeing land for a sixth industrial park.
The move comes as the last two large lots in the Elmer C. Heidmann Industrial Park are under contract to JB Capital Investments and LMI Aerospace.
Those pending purchases will leave little room in Washington’s existing industrial parks for businesses wanting to expand or relocate here, according to Washington Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci.
“We always want to have land available for companies and businesses,” Maniaci said, adding the city is doing due diligence now for a sixth industrial park with a goal of having land under contract by this fall.
In addition to the Elmer C. Heidmann Industrial Park, Washington also has the John H. Feltmann Industrial Park, which is home to companies like Empac and Howmet Aerospace; the Robert “Bob” Miller Industrial Park, which is home to M&R Plating and the Rawlings distribution facility; Town & Country Industrial Park; and Schulze Industrial Park.
Maniaci said the purchase of a 3-acre lot by JB Capital Investments, as well as LMI Aerospace’s request for a two-year option to purchase a 9.5-acre lot in the Heidmann Industrial Park, would leave only two properties available for development in the city’s industrial parks. Those other properties are a 16-acre property on Enduro Drive and a 3.5-acre lot on Michels Drive.
According to city officials, LMI Aerospace, which has an existing plant at Avantha Drive, wants the option to eventually purchase Lot 12 in the Heidmann Industrial Park that is directly across the street from their existing facility. They are purchasing the property for $495,000. The company, which is headquartered in St. Charles, employs 150 people in Washington, according to city leaders.
LMI Aerospace provides parts and supplies to some of the biggest names in commercial airfare, including Airbus, Boeing, Gulfstream and Mitsubishi.
Meanwhile, JB Capital Investments is prepared to purchase the 3-acre lot known as Lot 15 for $45,000. JB Capital is registered with Jon Ballmann, of Marthasville, according to the Missouri Secretary of State’s website.
Maniaci said he is unsure how the properties will be used by these companies, but that information will become available when they submit site plans.