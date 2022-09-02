Over 370 backpacks filled with school supplies were distributed in the Meramec Valley R-III School District’s inaugural Back-To-School Bash thanks to a $25,000 donation from the New Hope Fellowship in High Ridge
Each student who attended the event in early August received a backpack, with excess funds going to supporting student activities within the district, according to Assistant Superintendent Dr. Ketina Armstrong.
It’s not uncommon for the district to receive several monetary gifts every month up to $100, but such a sizable sum doesn’t come around very often, Armstrong said.
“Honestly maybe every three to five years we will get a sizeable donation like this, and even at that point sometimes they’re not $25,000,” she said.
New Hope Pastor Dan Ross said there wasn’t a specific drive for the school, but his 300-person congregation “wanted to bless the school” and provide funds without direction or stings attached.
“We just really believe in our schools and we wanted to help them,” Ross said.
New Hope has been supportive of the district in the past. When district schools shut down for the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the congregation provided weekly meals to families, stationing refrigerated trucks in two locations to distribute gallons of milk, fruits, vegetables and other essentials to people who may have previously relied on free or reduced meals from school. With financial reimbursement for food from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Ross estimated that church staff and volunteers fed 6,000 kids per week for a time.
“(The donation) does alleviate a lot of stress in trying to find funds to help and this just shows this organization’s commitment to community and how important the education system is for all of these children,” Armstrong said.
Armstrong said school counselors and teachers will identify students throughout the year who may need one of the leftover backpacks, and they will be distributed as they see fit.