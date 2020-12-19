Missouri Gov. Mike Parson called it the worst bridge he saw on a statewide tour in 2019.
Now the Highway AD bridge between St. Clair and Union has been replaced, with the new span over Happy Sac Creek open to traffic.
The $1.4 million bridge project was completed in November, with the exception of some backfill and signs needing to be installed. Work started in January.
“The project went well,” said Stephen O’Connor, Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) area engineer for Franklin and Jefferson counties.
The old bridge was built in 1958, with 600 vehicles crossing it each day, according to MoDOT. It had been repaired several times over the years, including rebuilding its support columns and repairing most of the bridge deck, but it still was built on a curve with limited sight distance.
Parson toured the bridge, which had a 20-ton weight limit, in February 2019. Large pieces of concrete were missing from the underside of the structure, and portions of reinforcing rebar were exposed to the elements and rusting, according to Missourian archives.
“People drive on this bridge every day and think it’s a very safe bridge,” Parson said at the time. “We’re not done with the tour yet, but I haven’t seen one as bad as this. This is not a problem that is going to go away. There is a reason this is one of the top priority bridges.”
Since then, Parson introduced the “Focus on Bridges” plan, which opened its 100th bridge in the state Friday, Dec. 18, with a new span in Livingston County on Highway 190 over the Thompson River.
“In just over a year, bridge projects have been completed in every region of the state,” MoDOT Assistant Chief Engineer Eric Schroeter said in a statement. “Contracts have been awarded so far to 27 Missouri contractors who are performing the work. To date, we have paid $91 million on Focus on Bridges projects.”
The state Legislature approved $50 million to repair or replace 45 bridges in fiscal year 2020. It also authorized a $301 million bonding program, to be repaid over seven years, that will repair or replace another 215 bridges.
And the Highway AD bridge is among those where drivers will notice improvements, officials said. It is built on a new alignment with improved sight distance.
The new bridge project, which was awarded to Don Schnieders Excavating Co. of Jefferson City in February, was built away from the old one. That meant drivers saw little impact.
“The Route AD bridge over Happy Sac Creek is a great example of how this program has provided great projects,” Schroeter said. “This 62-year-old bridge was replaced in just five months.”
Local officials also are pleased with the results.
“Any time we can enhance transportation infrastructure for our residents, it’s a good thing,” Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said.
Highway 50
Work also is progressing on a project that is addressing issues on Highway 50 east and west of Union. The project is expected to cost $2.1 million.
The first part of the project was turn lanes from Highway 50 to Highway EE, between Union and Beaufort. O’Connor said a box culvert extension and widening work is done, but asphalt paving work will be completed in spring 2021.
Meanwhile, east of Union, work is starting on a project that will add turn lanes in both directions at the intersection of Highway 50 and East Denmark Road. “Some initial clearing, pipe work and earth work have started,” O’Connor said.
Concrete pavement repairs are scheduled to start Jan. 4 but that could be impacted by winter weather, O’Connor said.
The entire project is expected to be completed by July 1, 2021.