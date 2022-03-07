Students in the practical nursing program at Four Rivers Career Center are in their first year of using a high-tech clinical simulation lab located in their building, thanks to a $400,000 grant to build, equip and set up the lab.
In what used to be an underutilized office suite, instructors can simulate a “real patient experience” without being in a clinical setting, according to program administrator Chris Redd, who is also the Washington School District’s health services coordinator.
The lab’s centerpiece is what is called a high-fidelity mannequin. This technologically equipped mannequin can mimic human body functions and is controlled by an instructor. Redd said students can check for vitals, investigate for stroke symptoms, administer oxygen and apply other nursing skills they will need on the job.
“The idea is to have the students be able to practice here and if they make a mistake here, we can stop and say, ‘Now, do you really want to do that?’” Redd said.
She said most of the grant money went to technology and equipment. Other than the addition of new doors and a two-way mirror, she said little construction was necessary.
The grant came from the federal Department of Education. Some of the money was used to assist higher learning programs with navigating COVID-19, according to a press release from the Washington School District.
Redd said the lab was necessary, as her students were unable to attend clinical rotations in area hospitals due to COVID-19.
Heather Foster has been hired as a part-time simulation lab coordinator. A graduate of the program about 10 years ago, Foster has since earned a bachelor’s degree, worked in the field and is completing her master’s degree in nursing education. While students already have some access to the lab, Foster has been tasked with developing and using an expanded curriculum using the lab, according to Redd.
Before the simulation lab, Redd said students were limited to practicing basic techniques in their skills lab like giving a patient a bath, putting in an IV and giving CPR. She said the students will use the new lab nearly every day.
The one-year nursing program at Four Rivers is capped at 36 students; currently 27 students are enrolled.
Four Rivers is hosting an open house from noon-6 p.m. March 11.