In 1853, the parish now known as Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Parish in New Haven was formed.
On Sunday, May 7, members of the congregation celebrated the 100 year centennial of the parish’s current building as well as the 170 years since the beginning of the parish.
“We had Mass at 10 a.m., and we involved a lot of the young people of the parish and we involved some of the descendants of the early buildings,” said Theresa Bauer, church member. “So it was a nice mix there with people participating in Mass and then after that we had a nice luncheon in our parish center. We just have a nice afternoon of fellowship and talking about the building of our church. We have photos of the early people building the church, and we have those displayed in our parish center now.”
The church was built under the guidance of Father Reuther, who placed the parish under the patronage of Saint Mary Magdalene in 1863. While Father Thomas Sevick was leading the congregation, the building was demolished and rebuilt in 1895. After reconstruction, the church was renamed Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Parish.
On Sept. 8, 1920, the birthday of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Father Francis Schiller came to New Haven to build a church. With an estimate of $30,000, money was raised by free will offerings. Work on the “homemade church,” as the building was familiarly called, began. The building was to be constructed in Romanesque-style and be 118 feet long, 55 feet wide, with a spire of 105 feet high. The roof was to be made of the best Bangor slate, the stone came from the St. George Meyer rock quarry, the stained glass windows came from Germany through the Emil Frei Art Glass Co. in St. Louis, and the mosaics on the alter were created by professor August Oetken.
Under the guidance of Father John Schnettler, from 1945 to 1956, a new rectory was constructed. After Father Schnettler’s passing, Father Francis H. Blase was appointed pastor where he completed many projects including: the completion of the rectory, the building of a double garage, the razing of the old brick church and converting the space into a parking lot, the construction and furnishing of a new convent for the Sisters of the Most Precious Blood in 1961 and the purchase of land adjacent to the rectory for a new school building.
On June 12, 1963, Father John Bryne became pastor and helped institute the first annual Civic Reception sponsored by the Parish Advisory Board. It was an ecumenical first in the nation to have clergymen of other faiths actively participating in the ground breaking, cornerstone laying, and dedication ceremonies for the new school and gym complex in 1966.
In 1976, the old school building was torn down and in 1979 Father Robert Kuenz removed the Sisters of the Most Precious Blood due to dwindling numbers of nuns available to teach. The class of 1989 was the last graduating class.
Under Father Vincent Stolzer, from 1993 to 1995, he refurbished the church basement to a reception hall and adding air conditioning to the church. Father Dan Moseley had the church tower with clocks completed in 1998. Today, the church is under the guidance of Father John C. Deken. The church focuses on the youth, the Parish School of Religion (PSR) program and the spirituals needs of the parish’s 250 families.
“We hope to continue being a vibrant church,” said Bauer.