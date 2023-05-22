Assumption Church Anniversary

Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Parish in New Haven celebrated 100 years on May 7.

 Submitted Photo.

In 1853, the parish now known as Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Parish in New Haven was formed.

On Sunday, May 7, members of the congregation celebrated the 100 year centennial of the parish’s current building as well as the 170 years since the beginning of the parish.