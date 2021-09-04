A New Haven driver was hospitalized after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in rural St. Charles County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reported that at 1:50 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, Bailey Leuthauser, 18, of New Haven, was driving a 2009 Hyundai Sonata eastbound on Highway D, west of New Melle. Also driving on Highway D, but headed westbound in a 2005 Ford F-150 was Matthew C. Schroeder, 44, of Washington.
The highway patrol reported that Leuthauser’s vehicle was traveling too fast for wet road conditions and traveled into the path of Schroeder’s truck. After the vehicles hit, Schroeder’s truck struck a tree.
Leuthauser, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered minor injuries in the crash. She was taken to Mercy Hospital Washington by St. Charles County ambulance personnel.
Schroeder, who was wearing a seat belt, did not report injuries to the highway patrol.