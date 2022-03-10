A New Haven woman has been charged with one count of second-degree burglary after investigators say that she and another person broke into storage containers near Pacific and stole $10,000 worth of copper wiring and piping in late January.
Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Becker filed the burglary charge against Cheyenne Rose Hill, 28, last month.
She has remained in custody at the Franklin County Jail until recently, but a Franklin County judge has reduced her bond to a $10,000 surety bond with the condition that she obey all laws.
The charge against Hill stems from an incident that occurred on Jan. 24 near Pacific, when two people burglarized multiple storage containers that had been stored on the property by a construction company. In addition to the wiring and piping, the pair also stole two Stihl saws.
Investigators identified Hill and another person as suspects.
When questioned by investigators, Hill reportedly confessed to stealing the items and also to burglarizing the same construction company on Feb. 4, 2022. During that second break-in, Hill told police that she had taken a number of handheld radios and miscellaneous tools. The radios had a market value of $1,200, according to investigators.
During the interview, Hill also told investigators that she had taken the copper to a scrap yard somewhere in the city of St. Louis. Officials have not said what she did with the radios.
Hill, who is described as homeless by officials, has an extensive criminal history, including convictions of thefts, drug possession, and tampering with a motor vehicle.