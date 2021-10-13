After continued negative feedback about New Haven City Hall’s move to a new location adjacent to New Haven City Park, the city is hosting a town hall meeting to discuss the matter Oct. 18. The town hall will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will take place by the swimming pool at New Haven City Park, the board of aldermen announced during its meeting Monday.
City Administrator Kathleen Trentmann said during the meeting that the city will have the area for the proposed city hall building staked out. She said residents will be able to see how much the city is paying for the building, what the speed limit will be on the new road to be built beside city hall and other details about the project.
City Attorney Charles Hurth said, at the request of the mayor, he will explain the history of the project and how the contracts were negotiated.
“I’m not going to mince words. We all know that tensions have been high,” Mayor George Panhorst Jr. said. “I just want to bring some civility.”
He, as well as the rest of the city’s elected officials and staff, said they hope to have an open dialogue with community members during the meeting. Panhorst encouraged everyone to come.
“The more people we got, the better,” he said. “That just shows community involvement.”