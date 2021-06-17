A new city hall, a veterans memorial and a renovated pool are coming to New Haven. All of this will be on Highway 100 near Park Drive where the former pool is.
At its regular meeting Monday, the New Haven Board of Aldermen heard a presentation from Cameron Schweiss of Archer-Elgin, an engineering and architectural company based in Rolla.
Schweiss outlined plans to build a new road through the property, new parking outside the pool and a memorial circle to honor veterans of the U.S. Military. An image of the site plan and map are available at emissourian.com.
The board of aldermen voted unanimously to approve the plan Monday, though there will likely be changes the board will approve at a later date. The board also decided to apply for a $75,000 grant from the Franklin County Transportation Committee to pay for the new road.
The municipal building, or city hall, will be moved from its current location at 101 Front St. to a new building by the renovated pool, according to the plans.
The renovations to the pool have been in the works since June 2020, when the board of aldermen contracted Westport Pools to design and construct a new pool, according to previous Missourian reporting. The pool will include a lazy river, two slides, a wheelchair-accessible entrance, a zero-entry area with showers and squirters, a basketball hoop and a climbing wall. It is under construction and is expected to be finished in July.