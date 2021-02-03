The search for a missing teenage New Haven mother and her 9-month-old child ended Wednesday in the Washington Walmart, approximately 15.1 miles from where it began.
Officers with the Washington Police Department were dispatched to the local supermarket around 3 p.m. after being alerted to three individuals who fit the physical descriptions of the missing teen mother, her child and the 18-year-old male suspected of taking them from a New Haven residence in the 200 block of Selma Street.
Authorities found Jazmine Strubberg, 15, Jazlynn Strubberg, and Devin Brown, 18, seated at a table in the Subway franchise within the Walmart. Police had been looking for the three individuals since 10 p.m. on Feb. 2, when Brown was seen driving the mother and daughter away in a gold-colored Buick passenger car.
New Haven Police Chief Christopher Hammann told The Missourian that Brown was taken into custody at Walmart and was being brought back to New Haven, where he would be questioned by police.
It is unclear what charges, if any, will be filed against Brown, Hammann said. The mother and baby are safe, according to the police chief.
In their initial press release, authorities said Brown had a history of making violent threats against Strubberg in the past. Police also said that Jazmine had "an altered mental status."
Authorities had believed that the trio were trying to make their way to Union or onto Illinois.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.