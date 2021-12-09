Tony Carosella, who takes over as president of the New Haven Chamber of Commerce in January, said he plans to focus on getting Amtrak trains on the Missouri River Runner route to make stops in New Haven.
The Missouri River Runner, which runs from St. Louis to Kansas City, currently makes stops to the east and west of New Haven in Washington and Hermann, respectively.
Carosella said he would like to see the trains make regular stops in New Haven, but short of that, he would like to see the trains do special one-time stops for events and fairs.
Amtrak made stops in the early 2000s for the Miller’s Landing Day Celebration, according to the New Haven Independent News.
Carosella said he is exploring what the city might need to make the stop a reality, including building a new station or platform, as well as how it might be financed, whether through grants or federal infrastructure money.
He said New Haven’s wineries; Pinckney Bend Distillery, which is expanding its tasting rooms; the historic Anna Bell Chapel, which is being relocated downtown by the New Haven Preservation Society; and the soon-to-be completely repaved downtown streets make New Haven an attractive spot for Amtrak. Other attractions in New Haven — the Paddle Stop, the Wolf and Fairy Wine Bar and the Riverfront Cultural Society — also would help draw tourists.
“Everybody wants to have a train stop,” he said. “There’s not a single voice that says, ‘Oh, I don’t think the train should stop here.’ ”
New Haven Alderman Tim Otten suggested that he reach out to state Rep. Aaron Griesheimer, who has advocated for Amtrak funding as a legislator, he said. Carosella said he has not yet reached out to Griesheimer, Amtrak or the Missouri Department of Transportation.
New Haven is not the only city that would like an Amtrak stop. Sam Dean, executive director of Pacific Partnership, an economic development organization, said his organization has reached out to Amtrak but was told that a stop in Pacific wasn’t likely.
“Every time we’ve contacted Amtrak about that, they have essentially said we’re too close to the Washington stop,” Dean said. “So in order for us to get a station stop in Pacific, another location would have to cease. So we were pretty much shot down.”
Marc Magliari, spokesperson for Amtrak, said New Haven’s first step to secure a stop should be a conversation with MoDOT, which Amtrak partners with on the Missouri River Runner Line. From there, Amtrak would determine whether it makes sense to add a stop. After that, Union-Pacific, which owns the tracks, would evaluate how it would affect its freight and other railroad traffic.
“Their first conversation should be with MoDOT because they’re the ones who sponsor the train,” he said. “And then beyond that, MoDOT would talk to us, and we pull records for past special stops, see if there’s a business reason to do it or some way, if it wasn’t well patronized before, to make it better. And then if MoDOT and the community and we all say ‘Let’s try it again,’ then we go to Union Pacific and say ‘Hey, let’s try this again.’ ”
Magliari said he was at the special stop in New Haven years ago and doesn’t remember it being very well patronized. “Weekend-only special stops sometimes work out; sometimes they don’t,” he said.
Michelle Kratzer, multimodal director for MoDOT, said “we’d be glad to have discussions, and really it would be local planners driving those discussions.”
Although she hasn’t heard about Carosella’s efforts, Kratzer said this process would begin with discussions between MoDOT and local planners in New Haven but also with nearby communities such as Washington and Hermann. She said now is actually a good time because MoDOT is currently revising its freight and rail plan and accepting citizen comments at MoDOT.org/form/2021-state-freight-and-rail-feed. Citizens can tell MoDOT there if New Haven is somewhere they want Amtrak stops.
Union Pacific did not respond to The Missourian’s requests for interviews.