The New Haven School District plans to refinish its synthetic-surface track next summer.
Superintendent Dr. Joshua Hoener said Oct. 12 at the district’s regular board meeting that the eight-year-old, all-weather track is starting to show some wear lines and the time has come to refinish the surface.
The board voted unanimously to approve a $110,000 contract with Byrne & Jones Construction, of Bridgeton, for work on the eight-lane oval to be completed next summer.
“We’ve kept it in good shape so far,” Hoener said. “The bid says they’ll fix some minor problems, I don’t even know of a minor problem down there right now. They will spray it, which will take a day or two, then paint it.”
The synthetic track was originally installed to replace a small, cinder track that athletes had been using. Funding for the synthetic track came from donations from several hundred individuals and organizations.
“That was quite a story when we did that,” Hoener said. “The community raised like $380,000 in 18 months for that track.”
After the construction, the district assumed the responsibility of maintaining its surface, though it remains open to the public.
Hoener said the price was about $20,000 more than what he thought the resurfacing might cost when the track was installed eight years ago, but the project would be financed through the district’s capital funds budget.
He said the track will require regular resurfacing, but it would be several decades before it would require more expensive subsurface refurbishment.
Not many Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 2 schools have a synthetic track, so New Haven has hosted its district track meet every year since it was completed, according to Hoener.
The new surface, which has a three-year warranty, is expected to last another eight years, if properly maintained.
The board also informally discussed the Lady Shamrocks softball team, which did not field a team for the fall 2022 season. Twelve girls showed interest in playing next year at a recent meeting, so Hoener and the board agreed to begin scheduling games for the 2023 season. Hoener said another meeting would be held in the spring to confirm interest.