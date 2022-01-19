Water isn’t the only thing flowing at Paddle Stop, New Haven anymore. After a soft opening Saturday, beer is now on tap at the new Paddle Stop Brewery.
Owners Stacy and Shane Camden have carved out 3,500 square feet of space in the former lumberyard-turned-public-works building in downtown New Haven to brew and serve craft beer.
Stacy Camden said Paddle Stop, which was founded in 2019 and offers paddle tours on the Missouri River, has invested $400,000 in the project, with Arsenal Credit Union financing renovations and equipment purchases.
The brewery’s garage door is still on backorder, but the near-final result of the work is an industrial-feeling space that is connected with Paddle Stop’s outdoor roots.
High ceilings are held up by thick timbers and 18-foot-long paddle boards made from polished red cedar are hung upright on the wall for decoration alongside artwork from local artists.
A former English teacher, Stacy Camden has dedicated a room in the brewery as the library lounge. She said it is a place where customers can enjoy a brew and a book.
“It’s got all of my favorite books from teaching and I got donations from The Novel Neighbor in Webster Groves,” she said.
The Camdens have hired Matt Frank, who has experience at Square One Brewery & Distillery in St. Louis, as the brewmaster. Plans call for five beers on tap, including a light lager named for New Haven Mayor George Panhorst Jr., dubbed “the official beer of New Haven.”
Paddle Stop’s brews are made using a five-barrel system from oak barrel-maker Foeder Crafters of America in St. Louis.
The Paddle Stop will be open Thursday through Sundays and feature a menu by downtown neighbor, Lang-a-Tang Deli.
Beginning Feb. 5, Paddle Stop will host the Riverfront Cultural Society for live music twice a month on Saturdays. The Camdens hope to have a beer garden constructed by spring.