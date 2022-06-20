David Menke, the local historian behind efforts to relocate the historic Anna Bell Chapel, said he’s ready to move forward, but the relocation effort has received pushback from New Haven city staff.
Anna Bell chapel, which is New Haven’s only building on the National Register of Historic Places, is a historic Black church founded by a congregation of former slaves that dates back to 1865.
“Certainly the historic significance of Anna Bell is such that it merits renovation,” Menke said at a New Haven Board of Aldermen meeting Monday night.
Currently, the church sits atop a bluff overlooking the Missouri River. However, Menke and the New Haven Preservation Society want to restore the building and move it to a more prominent location on city property downtown near the Missouri River.
“We’re at a point now where we’re ready to go,” Menke said. “And we’d like to see this happen as soon as possible.”
Menke said the preservation society has raised enough money to make the move and has identified a moving company. He did not give details, but told The Missourian in February 2021 that the group’s goal was to raise $150,000.
“We think of this as a two-phase project,” Menke said. “The first phase will be the actual movement and placement of the church on a new foundation with a number of other minor things to go with that. The second phase is we do the renovation of the building.”
Menke said some of the renovation will be done on-site after the building has been lifted by the moving company but before moving it, while much will be done after relocating the building. However, he said the mover may decide to move the building as-is and do all the renovations at the new site.
New Haven City Attorney Charles Hurth said he was concerned that the building could be a liability for the city.
“The ideal time would be when this building is in good enough shape that we can accept it to be on city property,” Hurth said. “What I don’t want to have happen, as city attorney, is that you put a building on our property that our building inspector doesn’t want to be part of the community.”
Hurth said, “I would encourage you to work with your engineers to plan as much work as possible on this hill and then bring it down in the very best shape possible. Because if it isn’t, we’re going to run ourselves into a couple of different very serious problems.”
Hurth said the city must deal with multiple governmental agencies — including FEMA, the Army Corps of Engineers and the New Haven building inspector — to ensure the relocation and renovation are done correctly.
Menke said the building would need to be raised during those renovations if they took place atop the hill, and he was concerned about how long it be lifted off the ground.
New Haven City Administrator Kathy Trentmann said the city also still needed to verify that everything at the new site, particularly the foundational structure, was ready.
No date was set at the meeting.