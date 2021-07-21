New Haven’s newly renovated pool is officially open for the summer.
The pool’s million-dollar upgrade includes a lazy river, slide, rock climbing wall, zip line rope swing and zero-depth entry.
The city is paying for the renovation with proceeds from a $1.6 million bond, according to previous Missourian reporting. Westport Pools is the contractor.
More than 170 people attended the pool’s grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday, which followed a soft opening held over Fourth of July weekend, according to pool manager Jean Oetterer.
Logan Burkett, 14, said he’s been to the pool almost every day it’s been open. “It’s been awesome,” he said. “There’s a lot more things to do.”
He also said he thinks the renovated pool is safer than the previous one due to the lifeguards. “The lifeguards are really good at their job. They’re really nice and kind to you,” he said. “It’s a lot safer and better because they’re more strict.”
One lifeguard on duty Sunday, Morgan Branson, who worked at the old pool previously, said the kids she’s seen have had a lot of fun. “It’s a lot better for the kids,” she said. “I think they like the rock wall, the slides and all that stuff.”
One other difference, she said, is that the lifeguards have had to make a lot more saves this year of children struggling to swim. “We’re more on our toes this year,” she said. “Usually, it’s around the slides where they have trouble. I think they get surprised with how deep it is.”
Shawn Eastham, who splits time between New Haven and Ennis, Texas, brought his family to the pool Sunday. He has a 12-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son.
“They’d come every day if I’d let them,” he said. “It’s nice for the kids because it gives them a little adventure but still lets them have an area where they can do it safely.”
He said the zip line is his kids’ favorite addition at the pool.
Single-day tickets to the pool cost $3 for kids 11 and under, $4 for people 12 and over and $3.50 for veterans and seniors over the age of 60, according to the pool’s Facebook page. Pool passes, good for 20 visits, also are available for $60.