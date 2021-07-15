More than 300 swimmers dove in to new pool over Fourth of July holiday
Crews have been hard at work this summer on New Haven’s newly renovated pool, residents and officials said.
“There were several times this summer when I thought, ‘Them boys aren’t gonna make it,’ ” said Lee Riegel, who came to Monday’s Board of Aldermen meeting to show his gratitude. “I don’t know what happened, but it went up overnight.”
Contractors had a goal of finishing the renovations by the Fourth of July. After a soft opening over the Fourth of July weekend, New Haven’s renovated pool is having its grand opening this weekend, said City Administrator Kathleen Trentmann.
“I think they deserve all the praise in the world for knocking that out of the park,” Riegel said of the contractors.
The new pool includes a lazy river, a zip line, a double slide, a climbing wall and zero-depth entry.
On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the city is offering free swimming and free hot dogs. There will also be ribbon-cutting event Saturday at 2 p.m.
This comes after a successful soft opening. There were about 365 people there over the Fourth of July weekend, and Trentmann said officials hope to see similarly high attendance this weekend.
This has all been in the works since June 2020, when the board of aldermen contracted Westport Pools to design and construct a new pool, according to previous Missourian reporting.