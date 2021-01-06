New Haven hopes to make waves in 2021 with a new city waterpark to replace the municipal pool built in 1966. A $1.6 million bond is funding the project, which officials hope will be completed in time for Fourth of July weekend.
“The pool prior to this was a sore eye to the city of New Haven,” said Park Board President Phil McKernan. “Now there’s hope it’s going to be the bright eye.”
The blueprints for the finished waterpark include a lazy river, a zero-entry area with showers and squirters for kids, an accessible entrance for people using wheelchairs, two side-by-side slides, a basketball hoop, a zipline on one side of the deep end and a climbing wall on the other. There also will be umbrellas with seating and other shaded areas and a bathroom. Not included as part of the bond issue will be a concession stand. Currently, the New Haven pool has one diving board and one slide.
McKernan said that for a long time the pool has used “a Band-aid approach” to maintain the structure to keep it open. Anticipating a summer with dozens of restrictions and limits at the pool, if it opened at all, due to COVID-19, the park board voted in April 2020 to close the pool for the year and use the time to completely renovate it for summer 2021.
“We had a decision to make as a city and as a park,” McKernan said. “A lot of people in New Haven were upset the pool wasn’t going to be open (because of COVID-19) so we formed a committee to try to fix the pool. Then we thought, ‘Well if we’re going to fix it anyway, let’s get a bond issue so we can make a waterpark.’”
After touring area city pool renovation projects and vetting potential construction companies, New Haven awarded the contract to Westport Pools of Chesterfield, the same company doing the Washington city pool renovation.
New Haven residents voted Nov. 3, 2020, for the bond issue to fund the project, and the city broke ground the following day.
McKernan said the concrete on the deep end of the pool has been demolished, and the next step is hooking up water and electricity pumps and pouring the new concrete.
“The pool is going to be able to gravitate all spectrums of people — seniors, kids, people in their 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s,” he said. “In the mornings we can use the waves for resistance walking. We can do laps. I think that’s the key is the pool is going to be for everybody.”