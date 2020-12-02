A New Haven man was taken to a St. Louis area hospital after suffering serious injuries in a Sunday morning crash in St. Charles County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred on the four-lane highway in Wentzville near Silvercote Drive.
The man, Dennis M. Holmes, 61, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu northbound on U.S. Highway 61 at an excessive rate of speed, according to the patrol’s report.
The sedan then traveled off the east edge of the road, started to skid and then became airborne. When the vehicle landed, it struck a ground embankment and began overturning. Holmes’ vehicle came to rest on its roof facing north.
Holmes, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by St. Charles County EMS to Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Creve Coeur, for treatment.