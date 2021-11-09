David Hallemann, of New Haven, has filed a formal complaint of discrimination against the city of New Haven after a town hall on Oct. 18 was held at the top of a hill near the city park.
In the complaint filed with the city Nov. 4, Hallemann alleges the meeting was not compliant with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 and Missouri Sunshine Law.
The town hall, an official city meeting, was convened at the New Haven Aquatic Complex to discuss the city’s plans to build a new city hall and police department adjacent to the aquatic center after it received complaints about the proposed location.
Before the start of the meeting, Mayor George Panhorst and the board of aldermen told attendees that they were going to walk up the hill to the proposed building site so attendees could visualize the proposed building. Hallemann, who uses a walker, said, “That doesn’t sound very ADA compliant,” to which Panhorst replied that they’d come back down after viewing the site. However, the group never returned and held the entire meeting there.
After 30 minutes, Hallemann decided to try to walk up the hill. He made it up the hill to the meeting but said it was difficult.
“The mayor was perfectly capable of saying, ‘I’m sorry. We’re going to have the meeting down there, where everyone can participate,’ ” Hallemann said. “And he didn’t do that, either. That’s part of the reason I was so upset at that meeting.”
Hallemann said he “absolutely” felt discriminated against, and that’s why he filed the complaint alleging the ADA and Missouri Sunshine Law violations.
The ADA mandates people with disabilities be allowed an equal opportunity to participate in local government activities. “No qualified individual with a disability shall, on the basis of disability, be excluded from participation in or be denied the benefits of the services, programs, or activities of a public entity, or be subjected to discrimination by any public entity,” according to the law.
Additionally, Missouri Sunshine Law states that “every reasonable effort shall be made” to allow those with disabilities access to government meetings.
Hallemann said he consulted with an attorney. He said the city told him the board of aldermen would discuss his complaint in closed session during its Nov. 8 meeting.
“I do not wish to burden the people of this City, but I am prepared to follow through with any and all necessary authorities,” he wrote in the letter that he also provided to The Missourian. In the letter, Hallemann asked the city for a public apology, possible reimbursement for the cost of pain medication he alleges he needed as a result of his walk up the hill and assurances this won’t happen again.
Ward 1 Alderman Tim Otten said neither he nor any city official can comment on the matter due to possible pending litigation.