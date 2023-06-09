A New Haven man was arrested Thursday for multiple felony warrants following a SWAT raid at his residence.
At approximately 6 p.m. June 8, detectives with the Franklin County Narcotics Enforcement Unit, Franklin County SWAT and officers with the New Haven Police Department executed a narcotics search warrant at 801 Maupin Ave. in New Haven, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives obtained information that 25-year-old Jacob Zachary Jones was living at the residence. Detectives verified Jones had multiple no bond felony warrants for possession of a controlled substance, property damage first degree and resisting arrest. During the service of the search warrant, Jones allegedly failed to comply with repeated requests to exit the residence. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team forced entry into the residence and Jones was taken into custody without further incident.
Detectives searched the residence and seized a large quantity of crystal methamphetamine and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia, according to the Sheriff’s office. Jones is currently being held on his no bond warrants at the Franklin County Adult Detention Center.
“I wanted to commend the New Haven Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office Detectives for their work on removing these drugs from our community,” Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said in a news release announcing Jones’ arrest.