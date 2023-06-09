Jacob Zachary Jones
Buy Now

Jacob Zachary Jones

 Submitted Photo.

A New Haven man was arrested Thursday for multiple felony warrants following a SWAT raid at his residence.

At approximately 6 p.m. June 8, detectives with the Franklin County Narcotics Enforcement Unit, Franklin County SWAT and officers with the New Haven Police Department executed a narcotics search warrant at 801 Maupin Ave. in New Haven, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.