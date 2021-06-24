There are two available seats on the New Haven Planning and Zoning Commission, the board of aldermen announced Monday.
The commission meets on the fourth Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. in city hall at 101 Front St. It settles zoning disputes and helps determine zoning classifications for new developments or land owners who would like to alter or develop their property. The two seats are vacated by Mike Bumgarner and Bill Coatney, who are stepping down.
City Administrator Kathleen Trentmann said the city is looking for someone civically engaged and who preferably knows about zoning regulations.
Those interested in joining the commission should contact New Haven Mayor George Panhorst or call 573-237-2349.