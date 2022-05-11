New Haven officials are in the first steps of bringing a potential hotel to the town.
City and New Haven Area Chamber of Commerce officials are currently searching for investors to complete a study of the feasibility of a Cobblestone Hotel franchise, which, according to Chamber of Commerce President Tony Carosella, could serve overflow visitors to events in Washington and Hermann.
Based in Neenah, Wisconsin, Cobblestone operates hotels around the country and has two locations in Missouri, Trenton and Maryville. Carosella, who is also the editor of the New Haven Independent News, said Chris Hart, a vice president of development with Cobblestone, reached out to the cities of New Haven and Hermann about completing feasibility studies for a hotel franchise.
Carosella and New Haven City Administrator Kathy Trentmann met with Hart about the project in late April.
“Basically, I’m learning about the state and just looking for communities where our hotels might be a good fit,” Hart told The Missourian. “So really, that involves some very basic research on size of communities and that kind of thing.”
Hart said these conversations usually don’t result in a hotel, but “if the conditions are just right” construction sometimes starts soon after. He said the biggest hurdle is often finding investors.
Carosella said he has reached out to Citizens Bank and Peoples Savings Bank and has plans to talk to Bank of Franklin County officials about reestablishing an industrial development association that could work together to promote investors and industry in New Haven, including in a potential hotel. He is confident New Haven would pass a feasibility study, which would cost $10,000 to $12,000 and analyze traffic patterns, nearby events and other lodging.
“We’re basically hopeful that we could put the right kinds of things – the right numbers, the right investors together – to be able to bring something like this to town,” Carosella said.
Hart said investment needs depend on the size of the hotel, which would be determined by the feasibility study. Cobblestone franchise agreements require that hotels are operated by a professional management company or by someone with five years of prior hotel management experience.
Other than an increasing number of Airbnbs in the city, according to Carosella, the only lodging in the city is the five-room Central Hotel located downtown.
Carosella believes there is enough interest in tourism in New Haven, as well as demand from companies such as Haines Finishing Co. or Henniges Automotive Sealing that want to house temporary workers, to meet the demand for a hotel.
City leaders are hopeful it could be a boon for New Haven.
“I think it would be a good thing,” New Haven Mayor George Panhorst said in a meeting.
Panhorst said there’s always demand for housing in New Haven and he thinks this demand might also translate to hotels and short-term rentals.
However, New Haven faces fierce competition from 16 miles to the northeast, in Hermann.
Hermann, which has existing lodging like the Hermann Crown Suites, has already begun the process of doing a feasibility study, Carosella said. Hermann has a thriving tourism industry. The Missouri Business Alert reported in 2020 that, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, 25 percent of Hermann’s sales tax revenue came from tourism.