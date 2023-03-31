A new housing development in New Haven is one step closer to becoming reality following this week’s meeting of the city’s Planning & Zoning Commission.
The commission voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the final plat for 12 new homes in the area of Heritage Valley Drive. The plat still has to go before the New Haven Board of Aldermen at their April 10 meeting before it becomes official.
“I have determined that all public improvements (streets, water, sewer and storm sewer) are in compliance with city requirements and/or preliminary plan requirements, and I recommend approval,” Public Works Director David Blankenship Jr. wrote in a memorandum advising the commission to give the project the green light.
The new single-family homes will be built by Union-based ELS Properties, owned by Ed Schmelz, which originally hoped to build duplexes for 55-and-older residents at Heritage Valley Drive. That proposal was blocked by the Board of Aldermen in 2021, at which time ELS switched its plans to building 14 rental homes that would be available to all ages.
ELS could not be reached for comment on a tentative construction timeline or start date.